These young women tackled misinformation around the Voice. Now, they're finalists for a Human Rights Award

There is a notable number of First Nations finalists for the Australian Human Rights Award this year.





Palawa woman Maggie Blanden and Banjima woman Keshi Moore are among those finalists, nominated for the Young People's Award for their work around the Voice to Parliament.





After noticing misinformation and disinformation around the referendum, the two young women created social media page @naarmlawstudentsonvoice to tackle mistruths about the campaigns.





"It was incredibly disheartening to be waking up each day, as two Aboriginal women, to an increasing sea of misinformation and disinformation regarding our humanity," the women told NITV.



The pair debunked misinformation around the Voice through their social media page and presentations. They also believed it was important to share both yes and no perspectives from First Nations people to ensure audiences were able to access balanced and objective information.





"We wanted our content to represent mob's positions from both the YES and NO camps to truly remain neutral and fact-based," they said.





"All voters should have access to information that is not driven by scare tactics or based on harmful falsities."





The women worked with translators and interpreters to ensure the information reached far and wide.



"Stay strong, we are not meant to be in these spaces, it's not meant to be easy for us mob, but we gotta keep carving out spaces for us - we owe it to our ancestors," they told NITV.

"We even delivered a session to a group of nonnas - that was pretty special. You are never too old to engage with democracy and advance First Nations justice."





Although there was positive engagement to their social media and presentations about the Voice, the women did face challenges along the way.





"We experienced a lot of racism and hate, particularly online, which was disheartening and difficult to look past."





"This has been another key takeaway from the Referendum - navigating a Referendum in this digital age where social media and AI are so prominent. This was the first federal Referendum to have to navigated this space," they said.





The pair are honoured to be finalists of the Young People's Award, paying homage to the power of young people and minority groups.



"To be recognised amongst a group of courageous, passionate and staunch young leaders, is not something we take lightly.





"This award serves as a powerful testament to the indispensable role that young people have in championing human rights of all individuals in so-called Australia, particularly, for mob, victim-survivors, LGBTIQA+, women of colour and migrant and refugee women," they said.





To other mob fighting for the rights of our people, the two powerful young women urged them to keep going and honour our Old People.





"Stay strong, we are not meant to be in these spaces, it’s not meant to be easy for us mob, but we gotta keep carving out spaces for us - we owe it to our ancestors," they said.



Maggie and Keshi hope to continue their important work post-referendum.





"Our campaign shone a light on a flaw of so-called Australia’s political system - the need for neutral and inclusive education programs.





"We hope to continue to provide community legal education beyond the referendum as this is a basic human right that we all deserve," they told NITV.





Sarah Williams is also a finalist for the Young People's Award for her advocacy for victim-survivors of sexual assault.





As founder of community organisation What Were You Wearing, Williams is fighting to end sexual violence.





Noongar Yamatji woman Mechelle Turvey is one of four finalists for the Human Rights Medal.



She is committed to creating systemic change following the death of her teenage son Cassius Turvey after he was assaulted on the way home from school.





Aunty Mechelle has dedicated her time to advocacy and community work, including developing victim engagement training for the Western Australia Police Force.





"I have always wanted to help other people, help my family, strangers.





"I don't need any accolades or appreciation. People talk about my strength and resilience but we have many Aboriginal people putting in the work like I am," she told NITV.





Two First Nations organisations are also finalists.



