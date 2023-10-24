'Everything I do now is for Cassius': Mechelle Turvey shares her journey of healing and hope

Moments before Aunty Mechelle Turvey answered the phone she was visiting her son Cassius Turvey and his father's grave.





On Monday, it had been one year since Cassius had passed .





"A lot of crying and anger yesterday. I'm feeling OK today," she said.





I asked her "what keeps you going?"



Mechelle Turvey's training session titled ‘TAKE 5’ provides a greater insight into the needs of victims of crime. "I come from a strong line of women. My grandmother, she's passed on now, shared a lot of stories growing up on missions and her hardships," she explained.



Aunty Mechelle said she listened and learned from the pain and experience of the matriarchs in her life.





"I was talking as soon as my lips could move," she laughed.



Because my grandmother shared her lived experiences with me, I've never held back on sharing mine. It helps with healing.

She also says when you bottle negative feelings up, it can lead to depression and poor mental well-being.





"The way I live my life and sharing everything helps me stay alive," she said.



Aunty Mechelle recognised for her advocacy

Aunty Mechelle hasn't stopped fighting for systemic change since her son's death and continues to be a role model for her community.





During NAIDOC she was awarded Female Elder of the Year in Midland.





Just last week, her advocacy and mission to support victims of crime was recognised with her being announced as a finalist for the Australian Human Rights Medal.



Mechelle says her strength comes from her matriarchs. Credit: Supplied She was also nominated for Western Australia's 2024 Australian of the Year, which has just been announced.





One of the initiatives Mechelle developed was victim engagement training, where she trains Western Australian police on how to deal with victims of crime.





"The session is 90 minutes long and has a balance of the strong, the weak and the funny sides of Mechelle," she laughed.





"The WA police commissioner has been amazing in terms of doing more community initiatives. This is the first time ever in WA that a victim of crime has got to train and share lived experiences so I just want to acknowledge the commissioner," she added.



She said she does things without expecting anything in return.





"I have always wanted to help other people, help my family, strangers.





"I don't need any accolades or appreciation. People talk about my strength and resilience but we have many Aboriginal people putting in the work like I am," she said.





Aunt reflected on her Blak matriarchy once finding out she was nominated for the Australian Human Rights Medal and WA's Australian of the Year.





"My mum is so proud of me because my grandmother is her mother. She's more so proud of me because I've been taught by her mother," she said.



'Stay strong, stay together'

Mechelle Turvey and Megan Krakouer demonstrate the power of Blak friendship. It's been a heavy time for mob.





When I asked Aunt what advice she'd give, she said "stay strong, stay together. The more you share, the more you process your grief. You kick start your journey to healing."





Aunty Mechelle also spoke about the healing power of friendship. She paid tribute to her friendship with Megan Krakouer, a Noongar activist and social justice advocate.





"She's my sister girl. She from the get go helped myself and all the family with all the rallies. I do want to thank Megan."



Mumma's on a mission

Our phone call ended with her remembering her little boy.





"In my heart, everything I do now is for Cassius."





"In my ears, I hear him saying what he would always say: 'mumma's on a mission'.





"He would always say that, especially when his father was trying to argue with me. He'd say 'Dad, you're not going to win because you know mumma, she's on a mission'.





"Another thing I love to do ... with Cassius and his most beautiful qualities is I want that to rub off on children as well.





"Our young people are more powerful than what they think they are," she said.

