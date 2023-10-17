This Ngukurr woman just became the country's first ‘bush uni’ graduate

To Melissa Andrews-Wurramarrba, the idea of finishing a bachelor’s degree from university was like something “out of a movie”.





But the 26-year-old Alawa woman is a trailblazer. Last week, she became the first person from her remote community of Ngukurr, in southeast Arnhem land, to graduate from uni in 36 years.



“It's huge. My family can't believe it,” Ms Andrews-Wurramarrba said.





“My mum can't talk. She asked, 'Are you really graduating?' I said 'yes.'”





Andrews-Wurramarrba completed a Bachelor of Arts (majoring in education) through the Wuyagiba Study Hub, which is linked with Macquarie University in Sydney.





Founded in 2018, it is one of the only ‘bush universities’, and uses a two-way learning model combining western and Indigenous curriculums for local Aboriginal students.





“The study hub is a really, really great way to have that opportunity to come and study at Macquarie, or any university, so it's a good pathway,” Ms Andrews-Wurramarrba said.



An 'overwhelming' start

Melissa's achievement was celebrated with family and friends. Credit: Youssef Saudie For Ms Andrews-Wurramarrba, it was a difficult journey to move out of her remote community and undertake higher education.





In 2015, she moved fresh out of high school to study at a university in Adelaide. It was a tough transition.





“I didn’t have the time to learn more on how to write an essay, how to prepare for an exam, and that was the hardest thing,” she said.





Without support networks around her, she dropped out after one year, and returned home.



Then she was approached to help teach and undertake a pre-university course at Wuyagiba as part of a pathway to completing a bachelor’s degree in Sydney.





Ms Andrews-Wurramarrba pushed through the COVID-19 pandemic, language barriers and family losses while living away from home for up to 26 weeks a year.





“I was overwhelmed… the environment, the city and home-sickness."





"But at least I was talking on the phone with my families and they reminded me don't worry about us, worry about yourself,'” she said.



An inspiration for her generation

Her resilience has inspired other people from her community across Arnhem Land to chase their dreams.





Alawa man Jack Brown is from north-west Arnhem Land and Melissa has always been someone who inspired him to work hard.





“I want to go on a similar path. I want to graduate, that’s my goal, and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.





His cousin Jo Daniels likewise has aspirations for a similar journey.





“My main goal is to become an outspoken advocate for Indigenous queers in remote communities, so I'm looking into an advocacy role with my studies,” they said.



More bush universities across Australia to close the gap

Ms Andrews-Wurramarrba’s achievement also sets an example for future education in remote areas, with calls to have more bush universities across Australia.





Wuyagiba co-founder and Biripi woman Aunty Sue Pinckham said the program could expand to other communities like Broome, Geelong and Port Augusta.





“What’s wrong with other places? It’s an amazing thing, but it’s hard work,” she said.





“The Close the Gap report has highlighted the bush uni three years in a row, so they know that we exist, they know that it's a good way to do business.





“They need to actually roll it out in more places for it to be broader, longer-lasting, but also something that can keep the next generation inspired,” she said.



Kristina Tulen-Pattison is Ms Andrews-Wurramarrba’s former high school teacher, said she was proud to see her graduate, and said the interest in education for the community was “really important”.





“It can only encourage more people in the community, but also she will bring her own flavour and her special way with the students as well, and they need more teachers in her community all the time,” she said.





Ms Andrews-Wurramarrba is already working in childhood education in her community, with the idea of pursuing a master’s degree.





For now, she sees a bright future ahead for education in her community and hopes to see more young people study at university.





“I feel like I am the key to opening that door for young people to come to university and study and to become whatever they want to be in the future,” Ms Andrews-Wurramarrba said.

