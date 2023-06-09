Tiffany’s Dad taught her to love learning. Now, she’s teaching the next generation

When Tiffany Stute was going through school, she didn’t hear an Acknowledgement of Country until her teenage years.





Now, the kindergarten teacher is making sure children at her service start each day recognising the Country they stand on.





“It is beautiful to see, because you know every time we do our Acknowledgment they yell ‘Taungurung’. They know what it means, and how to pronounce it,” she said.



The Gamilaroi woman was raised in the Victorian town of Seymour and now teaches at the local Family and Children’s Centre.





New to teaching, Ms Stute has been dedicated to ensuring Aboriginal perspectives are front and centre of the play-based learning approach at her kinder service.





“I want to make sure I get that balance, doing the right protocols, finding the right people, understanding what I can teach the kids,” she said.





“I’ve been trying to build really strong relationships with organisations . . . Putting engagement at the centre of their learning.”



Tiffany Stute with her family before school. Source: Supplied / Tiffany Stute She’s had truthful, developmentally-appropriate conversations with children that support Aboriginal perspectives, pedagogy and histories through a child-centred focus.





“It can be really difficult . . .But it’s really important. I know they’ll have that base knowledge; they won’t get to high school not knowing these things.”



Stute's pathway to early childhood education

The decision to pursue early childhood teaching made total sense for Ms Stute, who has always had a passion for learning, and most particularly writing.





Like many creative people, after graduation, Ms Stute set her eyes on a Bachelor of Arts. But, it didn’t quite scratch the itch career-wise.





It was when she started working, she realised how to harness her passion for learning.





“I started doing a bit of work as a library assistant and realised I was really loving working with the kids, and just connecting with them,” she said.



Seeing as her first degree was clouded by the stress of studying, working and commuting, Ms Stute was hesitant to try again.





But, it was an advertisement for the Victorian Government’s Early Childhood Aboriginal Pathways Scholarship on her Facebook newsfeed that flipped the switch for her.





The scholarship enabled Ms Stute to enrol and study, and supported her financially in the process.





“The sense of financial safety gave me that breathing space. I didn’t feel like I had to try and balance everything. I could give myself the space to really dive into studying because . . . I wanted to really dedicate myself. I found so much enjoyment in it,” she said.



Tiffany Stute and her grandmother, who constantly encouraged her to chase her dreams. Source: Supplied / Tiffany Stute When COVID hit, she invested in short courses.





“I did extra little courses, and invested in things that piqued my interest,” she said.





“I got to learn more about how to bring Indigenous culture into the classroom, and about social and emotional play-based learning.”





Ms Stute finished her studies in the midst of the lockdowns and began working.





Now, she’s settled in and has taken on a team leader role. A move she hopes is the beginning of a long career in early childhood education.





“It’s coming with possibilities. It’s not just come in and teach and that’s all for the next 30 years. The possibility of moving up, looking at research or different areas, that’s really exciting,” she said.



Pride in community

Working in her own community has fostered a pride her parents instilled in her.





Early in her schooling life her parents were heavily involved, her dad started the parents group at her primary school.





“From early on too, there was strong involvement from our parents, from working bees, school council, stuff like that,” she said.





“I understand the value of that, they were invested not only in what we were learning but also they were there to support in other ways. It meant I took pride in what I was doing and in the school.”





“It’s nice to bring that perspective into teaching, I’m a product of positive family engagement. I always try to advocate for that.”



A young Tiffany Stute before school. Source: Supplied / Tiffany Stute As part of the local community, she knows many of the families and parents that attend her centre.





“The parents that are coming in with kids either went to school with me or were a few years ahead of me,” she laughed.





“It can be daunting . . . but on the other side, I feel like it’s really exciting and really uplifting to be able to go, okay, I can anticipate their needs, or I know how to support them in the best way possible.”



Passing on the love of learning

What drives Ms Stute, is knowing she is the person who stands with children as they start their learning journey.





“It’s a lovely idea that you can be the introduction that a child has to education,” she said.





For children, early education can be life-changing in terms of their social and emotional wellbeing and future success – and the benefits last into the school years and beyond.





“A big part of my decision too was that I had a lovely kinder teacher. I just remember having the best time with her.”



She’s invested in the children’s growth, far beyond their time at kinder.





“I’m really excited at seeing how the kids go. Maybe in the next 10 or 20 years, see where some of them have ended up . . . what’s grabbed their interest, what they’ve chosen as a career,” she said.





“I want to know what sort of influence I had, I know I’ll create lasting memories with the children, but I hope they feel the same, and that I’ve contributed to their love of learning.”



Tiffany Stute with some of her students. Source: Supplied / Tiffany Stute With two years of teaching under her belt, Ms Stute is ready for a long career in the field she adores.





“I know I’m going to have days, everyone does, but I know that if I approach my job with the passion I have I’ll do it well,” she said.





“I’m excited to expand the mindset of people, kids and teachers. “





And for those looking towards early childhood teaching as a career, and those considering an extra hand via a pathways program, she’s got simple advice.





“Give it a go, don’t be afraid you know. Don’t be held back by your own fear,” she said.





The Victorian Government’s Early Childhood Aboriginal Pathways Scholarship program provides First Nations students up to $34,000 towards an approved undergraduate qualification. The program aims to support First Nations people who wish to pursue a rewarding career as an early childhood teacher or educator and prioritise embedding Indigenous perspectives into early childhood education.



