This WA football club is proof that families who play together stay together

Every weekend across reserves and league teams, family ties run deep.





It's certainly the case at the Coolbellup Football Club, where many of the players and spectators are related to one other.





Tempest Park is 20 kilometres south of Perth, and home ground to the most Aboriginal football players within the Perth Football League's southern region competitions.



Club president Luke Newton said everyone is welcome, especially those making it a family affair.



Coolbellup club president Luke Newton said the players and families all contribute to making it a better club. "At one stage I think we had about six or seven and that’s just this year," said Newton.





"I would run out of fingers counting all the father and sons we have had at this club.





Newton said the club's strong family connections made social bonds and community spirit strong.





"We are predominately Indigenous. I am happy to have them: some of them are skilled footballers and even better people.





"It's not just the players, we have the families as well and they all contribute to making this a better club."





Cyril Jones said some of the players travel from far and wide to play together.





"I live in southern River, it's about a 25 minute drive but I don't mind it when I see the boys," said Mr Jones. "They just make you smile every time you come down here. I feel like it's home."



'I learn a lot playing alongside him'

Cyril Jones Junior is the fourth generation to bear his name.





He is only 16 years old and wants to play one day at the highest level. He currently plays league grade against midfield alongside his dad, Cyril Senior.





"It feels really good to be out there playing with my dad," said Cyril Jr.





"When I play, he is always there teaching me and I learn a lot more playing alongside him.





"All my cousins and uncles everyone comes down here to play. Words can't explain how I feel running out there with my brothers, dad, [and] my uncle is just wicked."



Noongar brothers Daniel and Jonathan Ford grew up watching their father play at the Coolbellup Cats home ground.





Daniel Ford played with his father and is keeping the family tradition alive with the next generation.





“It’s always been a goal of mine to have a kick with my son, and even with my brother and his boy ... I get goosebumps every time I am out on the field having a kick with my son,” he said.





His namesake, 17-year-old Daniel Ford Jr, also loves playing with his family.





“I love it and I am glad that I am doing it because you don’t see it too often.





"It’s like a dream come true because I didn’t think I would ever be playing a footy game with my dad,” said Daniel Ford junior.



Noongar brothers Daniel and Jonathan Ford are keeping the family tradition of playing football together alive.





"I used to be down here as a kid watching my uncle play," said Newton.





"My brother and I played juniors down here and now I get to play and then I get to watch my son playing with his uncles and cousins.





"When it is our home games everyone is here. Everyone feels a part of it whether they are playing or watching."





Family comes first at this football club.



Noongar woman Lucinda Newton plays for the women's side and loves watching her son play too.