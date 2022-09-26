Uncle Jack Charles to be honoured with state funeral

Beloved Elder and storyteller Uncle Jack Charles will be honoured at a state funeral next month.





The actor, musician, activist and member of the Stolen Generation suffered a stroke and died at Royal Melbourne Hospital on September 13, aged 79.





Mr Charles' family have allowed the use of his name and image.





Before he passed away, his family were able to send the Boon Wurrung Dja Dja Wurrung Woiwurrung Yorta Yorta man off on Country during a smoking ceremony.



His family has accepted an offer from the Victorian government for the state funeral to be held at Hamer Hall on October 18, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Monday.





"There is no actor, no activist, no survivor and no Victorian quite like Uncle Jack Charles," Mr Andrews said in a statement.





"He leaves behind a legacy - one of profound honesty, survival and reconciliation - and one that every single Victorian can be proud of."





The service will be streamed into prisons, remand centres and youth justice centres across Victoria, in recognition of his work within the state's justice system.

