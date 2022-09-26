Arts

Uncle Jack Charles to be honoured with state funeral

The family of Uncle Jack Charles have accepted the Premier's offer of a state funeral, with many expected to tune in to say their goodbye to the national treasure.

Sydney Festival 2020: Black Ties Media Call

Uncle Jack Charles will be honoured with a state funeral in his home state of Victoria. Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Beloved Elder and storyteller Uncle Jack Charles will be honoured at a state funeral next month.

The actor, musician, activist and member of the Stolen Generation suffered a stroke and died at Royal Melbourne Hospital on September 13, aged 79.

Mr Charles' family have allowed the use of his name and image.

Before he passed away, his family were able to send the Boon Wurrung Dja Dja Wurrung Woiwurrung Yorta Yorta man off on Country during a smoking ceremony.
Why Uncle Jack Charles will always be a national treasure

His family has accepted an offer from the Victorian government for the state funeral to be held at Hamer Hall on October 18, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Monday.

"There is no actor, no activist, no survivor and no Victorian quite like Uncle Jack Charles," Mr Andrews said in a statement.

"He leaves behind a legacy - one of profound honesty, survival and reconciliation - and one that every single Victorian can be proud of."

The service will be streamed into prisons, remand centres and youth justice centres across Victoria, in recognition of his work within the state's justice system.
Beloved Elder Uncle Jack Charles passes away

1 min read
Published 26 September 2022 at 3:45pm
By SBS/AAP
Source: NITV

