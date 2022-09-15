Warren Mundine 'stepping down early' from SBS Board

Warren Mundine will be stepping down from his position on the SBS Board.





On Thursday SBS Managing Director, James Taylor announced his early exit.





Mr Taylor said he was "stepping down early" due to his "other significant business and personal commitments".





"I'd like to thank Warren for his contributions as a member of the board. We wish him well," he said.





Mr Mundine was appointed in October 2020 when the Coalition was in government, with the intention of serving five years in the part-time non-executive director role.





Previous to joining the nine-person board he chaired the Prime Minister's Indigenous Advisory Council and has an extensive media career in presenting and commentating.





The Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yuin man replaced Dr Bulent Hass Dellal, who retired in June 2020.



