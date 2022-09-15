Politics

Warren Mundine 'stepping down early' from SBS Board

Mr Mundine was appointed to the board in 2020, with the intention to serve five years in his position.

Warren Mundine is stepping down from the SBS Board after being appointed by the Coalition government in 2020.

Warren Mundine will be stepping down from his position on the SBS Board.

On Thursday SBS Managing Director, James Taylor announced his early exit.

Mr Taylor said he was "stepping down early" due to his "other significant business and personal commitments".

"I'd like to thank Warren for his contributions as a member of the board. We wish him well," he said.

Mr Mundine was appointed in October 2020 when the Coalition was in government, with the intention of serving five years in the part-time non-executive director role.

Previous to joining the nine-person board he chaired the Prime Minister's Indigenous Advisory Council and has an extensive media career in presenting and commentating.

The Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yuin man replaced Dr Bulent Hass Dellal, who retired in June 2020.

Warren Mundine appointed to SBS Board in non-executive director role

1 min read
Published 15 September 2022 at 12:08pm, updated 15 September 2022 at 12:34pm
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

