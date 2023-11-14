Wayne Ugle's family say he died in prison begging for medical help. They're demanding answers

WARNING: This story contains the name and image of an Aboriginal person who has passed.





The distraught wife of a Noongar man who died while on remand for minor charges has called for an investigation into her husband's death.





41-year-old Wayne Ugle suffered a suspected medical episode in Hakea Prison south of Perth on November 6, and could not be revived by prison officers or medical staff, according to a statement from Western Australia's Department of Justice.





Speaking to reporters on Monday, Natasha Ugle, Mr Ugle's partner of 25 years, described her husband as a devoted family man.





"Wayne was a loving father of three children, and we also had six foster children in our care," she said.





"He built our family home for me and the kids ... you couldn't have asked for a better husband, father and big brother.





"Me and the kids and the whole family are absolutely distraught."



'Another grieving Noongar family'

Mr Ugle died in Hakea Prison after a suspected medical episode. His wife says she alerted the prison to his needs the day before. Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE Flanked by her children, other family and supporters, Ms Ugle said she had advised the prison administration the day before Mr Ugle's death of a medical condition he had, and that he needed medication.





She also related allegations shared with her by other inmates that Mr Ugle had "begged for medical assistance."





Her husband's death amounted to an abrogation of duty, she told reporters.





"I believe my husband would be alive today if the WA Police and Corrective Services had done their job properly ... but they didn't.





"They failed Wayne, and now we have another grieving Noongar family. When will this end?"





Ms Ugle is now calling for an investigation by Worksafe, the release of CCTV footage of her husband's time in Hakea, and for the coronial investigation to "hold people accountable".





"I want people to know what happens... my husband had a right to live.





"I'm going to keep fighting until we live in a country where Black lives matter."

