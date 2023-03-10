State Politics

Why is NSW the only state that hasn't begun a treaty process?

As the state election approaches the opposition has confirmed they will kick things off if they get into power, while the government has maintained its opposition.

The state has become the only jurisdiction in the entire country not to have started some kind of treaty process with its First Nations peoples.

The state coalition government has confirmed it has no intentions of beginning a treaty process should it win reelection in the upcoming poll.

It makes NSW the only state or territory nationally not to have some kind of treaty action plan with local First Nations people in place or planned.
Greens candidate for the lower house in the upcoming state election, Lynda June Coe said the coalition government's opposition made it a pariah nationally.

"I think it's highly disrespectful," she told NITV.

"Should we get another term of the coalition government, we'll continue to see a lack of progress on reconciliation within the state."

Ms Coe said that government's intractability was not only a local matter, but had national ramifications for the progress of treaties and the Voice to Parliament.

"State treaty processes will only strengthen the model for representation under the Voice.

"It also accords us the right to start our own process of mapping out our own representation so that, when the Voice is passed, we are working efficiently with that process."

Despite their opposition to a local process, the government says it is committed to the national Voice.

“Implementing a state-based voice or a treaty is not on the agenda,” said state Aboriginal Affairs minister Benjamin Franklin.

“The NSW government supports in principle the Australian government’s work to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice in the constitution.”

Fears NSW falling behind

The NSW Greens have a policy of working towards developing a treaty with the state's First Nations people.

The Labor opposition has also confirmed if it retakes government on March 25 that it will initiate such a process.

In January, opposition leader Chris Minns made a commitment of $5 million dollars to go towards a year-long consultation on treaty with First Nations groups in NSW.
But Ms Coe said it doesn't go far enough.

"I would like to see a commitment that extends beyond the twelve month consultation process."

However the end result is not certain, and treaty advocates fear if the Perrottet government prevails, the process in the state will be severly hindered.

"Our people have been asking for this for a long period of time and this is our opportunity to [enact it]," said Joshua Gilbert, co-chair of Reconciliation NSW.

Mr Gilbert said he was disappointed by the government's announcement, and pointed to the many domestic and international examples of treaties currently underway.

He said treaties were an opportunity to open a dialogue between authorities and the Traditional Owners of the lands.

"We don't need to be signing agreements tomorrow... it's about understanding what mob want around the state, and understanding that there will be different needs."
Published 10 March 2023 at 4:31pm
By Dan Butler, Emma Kellaway
Source: NITV

