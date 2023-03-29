Wurundjeri Elder 'distressed' after being scrapped from delivering Welcome to Country for Barack Obama

Wurundjeri Traditional Owner Aunty Joy Wandin has expressed her shock and hurt at being ejected from an event with former US president Barack Obama.





The esteemed Elder had been asked to welcome the 44th President of the United States to her Country.





The former leader was appearing at 'An Evening with Barack Obama' at Melbourne's John Cain Arena, an event organised by The Growth Faculty.





But after asking for permission to follow cultural protocol, she was scrapped from the program.



Prior to the event, she had requested that someone come along with her as a support person. She also deemed it appropriate to present Obama with a gift, as per cultural practice .





Aunty Joy alleges she was told she was being "too difficult" and then was removed from performing the Welcome to Country.





"I am 78 years of age. I have never been treated or spoken to in this way in the past," she said.



"I am a leader of the Wurundjeri Nation. I asked to be treated as an equal."





While disappointed and frustrated, Aunty Joy said she doesn't want this to "be a reflection on President Obama".



An esteemed history

For over 40 years, Aunty Joy has welcomed people to her ancestral Country, including Nelson Mandela, the Dalai Lama, and the late Queen Elizabeth.





"They have always shown me respect and accepted my Welcome as a gift from our people," she said.





"I have been shocked and distressed by the way I have been treated by this event."



Aunty Joy said she didn't want the incident to be a reflection on the former President Barack Obama. Source: AP / Patrick Semansky/AP Not only had Aunty Joy been removed from delivering the welcome at Wednesday night's event, but also at the business lunch with Obama on Thursday.





In a statement, the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation said they were concerned for the "lack of understanding and respect" shown to Aunty Joy.





They explained it was deeply offensive to the Wurundjeri people.





Growth Faculty have been contacted for comment.

