Yolngu legends Yothu Yindi will be inducted into Indigenous music's Hall of Fame

More than 35 years after their formation, the Top End's most famous musical export will be honoured with a permanent place in the history books.





Yothu Yindi will enter the National Indigenous Music Awards' Hall of Fame at the upcoming ceremony, in recognition of their decades of cultural and political influence.





Established in 1986, the band brought together Yolngu and balanda (white) performers from the Northern Territory, and included such famous members as Mr M Yunupingu and Dr Yunupingu.



Still going strong, despite the passing of those great performers, the band is currently fronted by Mr M's nephew Yirringa Yunupiŋu.





It's far from the first time the band has been recognised. They have 12 ARIA nominations and eight wins under their belt, not to mention the indelible impact they have made on the country's music scene.





Their beloved anthem 'Treaty', from their top 10 album 'Tribal Voice', was the political anthem of the 1990s, and has remained a classic since then. 'Djanapa' and 'Tribal Voice' are also favourites from that album.





The mainstream success of that album led to the band's labelling as the first 'major' Indigenous band, but it was the recognition and elevation of their homeland that has always driven the band.



Strong advocates for social justice and Indigenous rights, their song ‘Treaty’ was indicative of their role as trailblazing advocates.





The tune directly contributed to popularising calls for the Australian government to negotiate a treaty with our First Nation peoples in recognition of their human rights and unceded sovereignty.





The NIMAs is an annual celebration of Blak music's best and brightest, a who's who of the scene. This year's event, to be broadcast on SBS on Saturday, is the 19th annual outing.





Among the attendees will be King Stingray, the surf rockers carrying on the legacy of their cultural and literal forebears in Yothu Yindi.





They're up for an award, nominated in the film clip category along with Budjerah, A.B. Original, Thelma Plum and Wildfire Manwurrk.





