Here's what Torres Strait communities are saying ahead of the referendum

On a little-known island in the Torres Strait last week, Traditional Owners took Yes23! campaigners Noel Pearson and Ritchie Ahmat on Country to connect them to an important place in the nation’s history.





At Possession Island National Park – traditionally known to the area’s two First Nations groups as Bedanug or Tuidin – a monument looks out to sea, where Lieutenant James Cook is said to have planted the Union Jack flag, staking his claim on the land.



Kaurareg Elder Milton Savage said it was important for the campaigners to carry the voices and stories of the Torres Strait on their journey to referendum.





“Cook came here and claimed the British sovereignty, right under our Kaurareg sovereignty,” he said.





“Noel has to understand this connection.





“The guidance and the knowledge of the spirits of this Country will guide the leadership of Noel, to give us recognition.”





Mr Pearson, who spoke at a forum on Waiben on Friday, said he’d last been to Bedanug in the early 2000s while he was working at the Cape York Land Council, assisting the Kaurareg People with their Native Title determination.





“We wanted [to] reflect on the meaning of Possession Island and those events from 1770,” he said.





“Recognition is about fixing up the lack of recognition that happened in the earliest days of Australia.”



Lead Yes23! campaigner Noel Pearson talks at a forum in Waiben last week.

Local groups stand up

The Torres Strait’s Sea and Land Council, the peak body for the 5 traditional Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander nation groups in the region, has also been hosting Yes23! Campaign forums in the region.





As national opinion polls continue to show a rise in support for the ‘No’ vote, Chair of the Gur A Baradharaw Kod (GBK), Ned David, said Traditional Owners he represents were focused on the ‘Yes’ campaign.





“We will never get an opportunity like this again," he said.





“So, in terms of importance, there's nothing currently more important than that, facing us.





“For Traditional Owners in the Endeavour Straits and Torres Straits, we are doing our best to convince our non-Indigenous brothers and sisters, who are the voting majority in this country, to vote yes.”



L-R Mrs Rennie Nelson and Mr Billy Nelson, a former councillor in the region, attended last week's last minute Yes23! forum. GBK has been the primary local organisation to host several forums on the Voice.





Supporting the events on Waiben has been the Torres Shire Council, which is responsible for 15 inner islands across the Torres Straits and Endeavour Straits.





Mayor of the Torres Shire Council, Yen Loban, said the region was struggling with housing, health and employment problems.





He said the council believed having a Voice in parliament could help regional issues to be heard in Canberra, 3000 kilometres away across land and sea.



Mayor Loban says a Voice could see issues from remote places heard in Canberra. "I think the representatives from the Torres Strait [once they are selected] will be doing justice to Torres Strait Islanders.





“Closing the Gap is the most important thing that has to be done,” he said.





Mayor Loban pointed out that the Voice would be subject to the National anti corruption commission and that members will be accountable.





He said the council’s position was one of solidarity and that everyone in the Torres Shire region was entitled to vote their own way.





“I'm thinking about my kids future, my grandchildren's future and the future of all First Nations people.”



The Island Stars dancers share culture at another Yes23! Campaign event on Waiben at the weekend. Mayor of the Torres Strait Islands Regional Council (TSIRC), Phillemon Mosby, responsible for 15 outer islands in the Torres Strait, could not attend last week's event but said the council are also in support of a Voice.





“The health status of our people ... is going from bad to worse, and we have deaths in this region at unprecedented rates,” he said.





“I continue to ask myself, do we have the appropriate voice that advises government [currently]? Because nobody seems to be listening to us.”





Mayor Mosby said he hopes a Voice to Parliament will change that.



Not everybody in support

Wakaid Elder and Traditional Owner from Badu Island, Robert Sagigi, said he would be voting no.





He said that he does not trust the proposed Voice model.





“I’ve watched and read, and they never even tell us properly what this representative body will look like,” he said.





Mr Sagigi does not want to vote ‘Yes’ and give others – such as an advisory body – consent to speak on his behalf.





“I never give you my inheritance away, for somebody to talk on my behalf without my consent,” he said.

