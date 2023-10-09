Politics

Bleak news for Voice supporters as the referendum campaign enters its final week

The latest polls show the constitutional alteration has lost support even amongst previously enthusiastic backers.

Aboriginal Flag Parliament House Canberra

The No vote is ahead across the country with just days to go before the final poll. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

The prospects of a successful referendum for supporters of the Voice to Parliament have dwindled further as the final vote approaches.

With just days to go until Saturday's official poll, a majority of surveys have shown a further contraction in the number of those intending to vote Yes, in line with
months of diminishing support for the constitutional change
.

That includes a drop amongst those who had been amongst the proposal's most strident supporters, including young people and Labor voters.
Marcia Langton calls out abuse directed at Yes campaign during emotional Press Club address

In the latest Newspoll results, taken from 1225 respondents between October 3 - 6, support fell below 50 per cent in both demographics.

Despite the Resolve and Essential surveys showing a small increase in support, possibly a result of the extensive Yes campaign, the No vote nonetheless remained ahead overall in every survey.

It is a dispiriting result for supporters of the change, with the high bar of a double majority, necessary for successful referenda, now seemingly out of reach.

With Queensland and Western Australia showing the firmest intention to vote No, South Australia had been considered a battleground state. However even NSW, considered a bedrock for a successful Yes vote, has slipped into majority No support, per the latest Resolve poll.
Aboriginal tent embassy campaigns against 'tokenistic' Voice to Parliament

Final stretch

ANTHONY ALBANESE VOICE YES VOTE
Anthony Albanese and his son Nathan cast their votes early at a polling station in Marrickville on Saturday. Source: AAP / MICHELLE HAYWOOD/AAPIMAGE
The campaign's final week has seen a flurry of activity from both camps.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese, who stated his intention to implement the Uluru Statement from the Heart at his election victory last year, cast his vote in favour of the Voice on Saturday.

He called on voters to seize a "once in a generation" opportunity to recognise First Nations people in the constitution.

A concert attended by 8,500 people in Shepparton also saw high-profile supporters of the Voice, including Briggs, Baker Boy, Jimmy Barnes and Paul Kelly, rally behind the proposal.

Briggs, the Yorta Yorta Wurundjeri rapper, took his support for the Voice to another level last week with his viral video pushing for voters to accept the change racking up millions of views.

Meanwhile, prominent No campaigner Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has been vocal and visible in appearances across the country, pushing for a rejection of what she has described as a "division" along racial lines.

Former prime ministers Tony Abbott and John Howard also took aim at the proposal, saying the Voice would not fix the "failed state" of the Northern Territory.

Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV.

Visit the 
SBS Voice Referendum portal
to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the 
Voice Referendum hub on SBS On Demand.

Warren Mundine's daughter says she backs a 'healing' yes vote

Voting has begun on Bathurst Island, but the community is grappling with Sorry Business

Published 9 October 2023 2:25pm
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

