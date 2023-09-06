Marcia Langton calls out abuse directed at Yes campaign during emotional Press Club address

Speaking to the Press Club on Wednesday, Marcia Langton fired back at abuse towards Yes campaigners in the lead-up to the referendum.





Under questioning from journalists, Langton was asked if she'd withdraw from public debate if the referendum was not successful.



She said she would remain involved in debates close to her heart, including domestic and family violence and environmental protection.





But she said, how she and other yes campaigners would participate in the public sphere would "be very, very different" because of the "levels of abuse" they've experienced.





Langton referred to death threats, published insults and abuse saying it "takes a toll"





"I think our generation of leaders will hand over to younger leaders and they too will become targets like Adam Goodes, like Stan Grant, and the cycle will continue," she said fighting tears.





"In this regard, I think the media has a responsibility to lift their game in reporting on these issues and not to participate in pile-ons on persons who are good and decent people."



Future 'heart of referendum'

In her address, Langton staunchly advocated for the Voice to Parliament, saying it was the "future".





"That is at the heart of this referendum, a better and more equal future so that all Australians can choose, the Australia that we want. And a better future that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples can build for themselves," she said.





Langton noted that decisions made without proper consultation, have led to a distrust in government and acknowledged previous attempts at securing sustainable advisory bodies to Parliament.





"At least four federal Indigenous consultative bodies have been established and then dismantled on political whims with each election," she said.





"The advances we make are swept away and new and far too often inappropriate policies . . . or policies in which we have had little or no say," she said.



Langton clarified that the dismantling of former bodies is why the Uluru Statement has pushed for Constitutional enshrinement.





"This proposition is the barest measure imaginable that will give Indigenous Australians a formal say in policies and legislation that affect us," she said.





"For too long conversations have been held about us and not with us. We are asking merely for an advisory body to ameliorate the power of the Parliament to make laws that could cause us harm."



Division argument 'utter nonsense'

Langton took aim at No campaigners, naming Peter Dutton, Senator Jacinta Nampijimpa Price, and Warren Mundine, saying their arguments are "increasingly absurd".





She said their "claims that the proposal will racially divide the nation and create two classes of Australians based on race" was "utter nonsense".





"Australian voters have been deceived by the no case and by the relentless negativity and conned into believing that the referendum proposal will not lead to better outcomes," she said.





"Where are the solutions from the no case? They are using the referendum proposal and invitation from Indigenous Australians as an attack on the government. Those in the no campaign have no policy answers to address the life outcomes of Indigenous Australians.





"They want you to accept more of the same old failure."



Langton was also asked if she would consider working with the coalition on Peter Dutton's proposed referendum which would seek only recognition in the constitution – if he became prime minister and the Voice referendum failed.





"Not in the least," she said.





She also questioned the point of a second referendum.





"It's not what we want. As Peter Dutton outlined the purpose of his referendum or to the extent that he did, is not what we asked for," she said.

