Remote communities will be the first to cast their votes in the Voice referendum

Residents in remote communities will be the first to vote in the Voice referendum as officials prepare to traverse 3.4 million square kilometres to reach a record number of distant locations.





Voting officials will use planes, helicopters, boats and four-wheel drives and are expected to visit more remote communities for the referendum than any other vote in the nation's history, Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said.



READ MORE Record number of First Nations people enrolled to vote ahead of Voice referendum

Mobile voting teams visited 348 isolated communities during last year's federal election.





Remote residents will be able to vote 19 days earlier than in other parts of Australia, and a week ahead of early ballots, so officials can meet their complex travel schedule.





"The first votes cast in the 2023 referendum will be cast from remote locations," Mr Rogers said.



READ MORE Dilak Council present Noel Pearson with 'Voice' message stick

Commission staff will also spend more time in remote communities than ever before, consulting with locals on how best to run voting services, he said.





"There are many elements to consider: the referendum date when it's known, impact of seasonal weather events, managing the complex delivery logistics common in remote and very remote Australia, and working around community events and cultural protocols."



Referendum date window narrows

Anthony Albanese is yet to announce a date for the Voice referendum. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch In a radio interview on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hinted at when the referendum could be held noting the importance of people in remote communities having the opportunity to vote.





"Well, it'll be after the Footy Grand Final, sometime in the period after that," he said.





"It won't be too late in the year because you have the wet season at the Top End and we want to make sure that people who live right around Australia can get the opportunity to vote. So, we're just talking through with the Australian Electoral Commission."





After he was asked if it would be held in November, Mr Albanese responded: "It'll be around October or November."



READ MORE Regional representatives push hard for Voice to Parliament at Garma

Visits from mobile voting teams are not legislated but have long been a part of federal elections.





Northern Territory electoral staff who covered the 1.3 million square kilometre seat of Lingiari last year spent a fortnight visiting 190 remote locations, with one team grounded in wild weather.





"It can all be a little bit on edge ... but we made sure the team was safe and they had some water and provisions," NT electoral officer Geoff Bloom said at the time.





Mr Rogers said a full list of remote voting locations will be released once the date of the referendum is announced.





"You can't ever possibly bring the vote to the doorstep of all 17.5 million enrolled Australians but anyone who seeks to vote in the referendum, and plans their vote, has a service available," he said.





The commission announced an increase in Australians signing up to vote in June, with Indigenous enrolment above 90 per cent for the first time.



