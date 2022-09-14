Death in Custody

Wiradjuri and Gunditjmara artist dies in Victorian prison

Aboriginal police officer feared for life after Kumanjayi Walker shooting, inquest told

'Systemic racism' at the heart of Kumanjayi Walker shooting, coronial inquest told

Zachary Rolfe texts left off evidence summary at Kumanjayi Walker inquest

Family speak of community's pain as Kumanjayi Walker inquest begins

Spotlight on Vic justice system after Aboriginal man dies in custody

Prison officer accused of shooting dead Wiradjuri man to face murder charge

WA Coroner finds Mr Yeeda's death in custody 'preventable'

Indigenous man found dead in WA prison

Gordon Copeland's family given post-it note by police when asking for search help, court hears

Detective admits police were wrong to call off Gordon Copeland search

Passengers in car with Gordon Copeland were 'panicking' after fleeing police

