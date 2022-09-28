Live: 50th Koori Knockout official draw results

Women's
Thanks to Uncle Gordon Wellington who told us a few yarns about his footy days and welcomed us all to Yuin Country for the draw.
Women's Round 1 games are as follows:
La Perouse Panthers vs BYE
Yuin Fitt vs Wall Street Warriors Field 1 1010am
Redfern All Blacks vs BYE
Blacktown Red Belly Warriors vs Dunghutti Connections Field 2 1010am
Wellington Wedgetails vs BYE
Serpents United vs Campbelltown Ghosts Field 1 1100am
Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers vs BYE
South Taree RLFC vs Newcastle Yowies Field 2 1100am
Women's Round 1 games are as follows:
La Perouse Panthers vs BYE
Yuin Fitt vs Wall Street Warriors Field 1 1010am
Redfern All Blacks vs BYE
Blacktown Red Belly Warriors vs Dunghutti Connections Field 2 1010am
Wellington Wedgetails vs BYE
Serpents United vs Campbelltown Ghosts Field 1 1100am
Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers vs BYE
South Taree RLFC vs Newcastle Yowies Field 2 1100am
Everyone keen to see who gets the gun draw and who gets the tough one here at Worrigee Sports.