How to watch the Koori Knockout on NITV

The 50th anniversary of the Koori Knockout is happening on Yuin Country, Nowra NSW. Source: NITV / NITV

Live
Sport

Live: 50th Koori Knockout official draw results

Officials for the South Coast Black Cockatoos have gathered to call the 2022 draw. Follow live.

How to watch the Koori Knockout on NITV

The 50th anniversary of the Koori Knockout is happening on Yuin Country, Nowra NSW. Source: NITV / NITV

Published 28 September 2022 at 2:10pm, updated 4 hours ago at 2:29pm
By Jodan Perry, Jonah Johnson
Source: NITV
28 September 6:30pm, 19 min ago.
Women's
Thanks to Uncle Gordon Wellington who told us a few yarns about his footy days and welcomed us all to Yuin Country for the draw.

Women's Round 1 games are as follows:

La Perouse Panthers vs BYE
Yuin Fitt vs Wall Street Warriors Field 1 1010am
Redfern All Blacks vs BYE
Blacktown Red Belly Warriors vs Dunghutti Connections Field 2 1010am
Wellington Wedgetails vs BYE
Serpents United vs Campbelltown Ghosts Field 1 1100am
Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers vs BYE
South Taree RLFC vs Newcastle Yowies Field 2 1100am

The Knockout Draw live from Worrigee Sports
Everyone keen to see who gets the gun draw and who gets the tough one here at Worrigee Sports.


Advertisement
28 September 3:33pm, 3 hours ago.
No more writing up your results on paper!
You know you are going to be asked by someone at the Knockout or home 'When's XXXX playing and where?'

Thanks to Mitch Ross and Brad Cooke - all the results and matchups are just a couple clicks away.

Have a suss of
The KO App
- the brothers have been running it since 2016 making it easy for mob to see what's going on at the carnival at any time.
Mitch Ross and Brad Cooke showing off the KO App
Mitch Ross and Brad Cooke showing off the KO App.
28 September 2:44pm, 4 hours ago.
Under 17s Girls and Boys
Girls

Cabbage Tree Island vs Kempsey United 1330pm Field 3
Blacktown Red Belly Warriors vs Waterloo Storm 1330pm Field 4
Gadhu Sisters vs Redfern All Blacks 1420pm Field 3
South Taree vs BYE

South Coast Ben Wellington
South Coast Black Cockatoos Ben Wellington drawing out these mad matchups like lotto numbers.

Boys

Narwan Eels vs BYE
Campbelltown Ghosts vs BYE
Birrawaadhuul vs BYE
Blacktown Red Belly Warriors vs Koori Connections 0830am Field 3
Dunghutti vs Narrandera Wiradjuri Warriors 0920am Field 3
La Perouse Panthers vs BYE
Barwon United Swans vs BYE
Illawarra Titans vs BYE
Waterloo Storm vs BYE
Deadly Dhagaans vs BYE
Mount Druitt United vs BYE
Western Koori Warriors vs Wellington Wedgetails 0920am Field 4
Dunghutti JRL vs BYE
Combined Countries vs BYE
Upper Hunter Wedgetails vs BYE
Newcastle All Blacks vs BYE
28 September 2:25pm, 4 hours ago.
Under 15s girls and boys
U15 boys

South Taree vs Campbelltown Ghosts 0830am Field 4
South Coast Black Cockatoos vs Birrawadhuul 0830am Field 5
Castlereigh Connections Roman Kershaw Memorial vs La Perouse Panthers 0920 Field 5
Newcastle Yowies vs Koori Connections 1010am Field 5
Mt Druitt United vs Newcastle All Blacks 1100am Field Field 5
Redfern All Blacks vs Western Koori Eels 1150am Field 5
Cabbage Tree Island vs Blacktown Red Belly Warriors 1240am Field 5
Dunghutti Youngbloods vs South Coast Brothers 1330pm Field 5

U15 Girls

Cabbage Tree Island vs Waterloo Storms 1600pm Field 2
Koori Connections vs Ghadu Sisters 1650pm Field 2
28 September 2:10pm, 5 hours ago.
Youth draws underway for Friday!
NOTE:

Field 1,2 - Bomaderry Sports Complex - 111 Cambewarra Rd, Bomaderry
Fields 3,4,5 - Rugby Park Fields - Flinders Road, South Nowra

Under 13s boys

Newcastle All Blacks vs BYE
Dhungutti Young Bloods vs Mt Druitt United - 0830am Field 1
Campbelltown Ghosts vs BYE
Blacktown Red Belly Warriors vs Redfern All Blacks 0830am Field 2
Waterloo Storm vs BYE
Gulaga Dreaming vs South Coast Black Cockatoos 0920am Field 1
Illawarra Titans vs BYE
Kempsey United vs La Perouse Panthers Field 2
1of1
Share