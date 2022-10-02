LIVE: Koori Knockout Finals Day

What an epic!

The Newcastle All Blacks will take on Walgett Aboriginal Connection in the Koori Knockout Grand Final after a thrilling golden point win over Namina Common Connection.



NAB got out to an 18-6 lead at halftime but back-to-back tries Namina brought them into the match. Led by Tyrone Peachey and Justin Toomey-White, the Common Connection moved the ball side to side and found space in the All Blacks defence.



Both teams traded final tries to level at 22-all before a frantic final play threatened to give us a winner!!



NAB had the better of the first period of extra time, AJ Davis sprayed a field goal attempt wide to the left, while both teams made crucial errors.



In the second 5 minutes, Davis's further attempt at field goal was touched by Namina which led to a drop out.



Scott Briggs then had a shot but it was charged down by Peachey - Briggs then knocked on trying to regather.



But another handling error from Namina allowed him to make up for it.



Briggs put in a smart bouncing grubber for his nephew Callan to gather and score the matchwinner.



What a game. Both teams will be absolutely buggered. Bet WAC were sitting there hoping they kept going lol.



