LIVE: Koori Knockout Finals Day

Here we go - down to the business end at the 50th annual NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout. Follow live.

Published 3 October 2022 at 8:17am, updated an hour ago at 11:04am
By Jodan Perry, Jonah Johnson
Source: NITV
3 October 12:11pm, 2 min ago.
Scotty Briggs clutch - again!
He was the man who sunk La Perouse with a last minute field goal in the 2018 Grand Final - and the Newcastle All Blacks half did it again.

Game on the line in golden point and he had on a deft kick for his nephew Callan to pounce.

While it was a sapping contest, the NAB boys say they still have plenty in the tank, and plenty of passion as well as they had a big yarn post-match.

I caught Scotty for a quick chat and he is ready for WAC. It is a repeat of the 2014 decider (which Walgett won) and its going to be a cracker.

3 October 11:50am, 23 min ago.
What an epic!
The Newcastle All Blacks will take on Walgett Aboriginal Connection in the Koori Knockout Grand Final after a thrilling golden point win over Namina Common Connection.

NAB got out to an 18-6 lead at halftime but back-to-back tries Namina brought them into the match. Led by Tyrone Peachey and Justin Toomey-White, the Common Connection moved the ball side to side and found space in the All Blacks defence.

Both teams traded final tries to level at 22-all before a frantic final play threatened to give us a winner!!

NAB had the better of the first period of extra time, AJ Davis sprayed a field goal attempt wide to the left, while both teams made crucial errors.

In the second 5 minutes, Davis's further attempt at field goal was touched by Namina which led to a drop out.

Scott Briggs then had a shot but it was charged down by Peachey - Briggs then knocked on trying to regather.

But another handling error from Namina allowed him to make up for it.

Briggs put in a smart bouncing grubber for his nephew Callan to gather and score the matchwinner.

What a game. Both teams will be absolutely buggered. Bet WAC were sitting there hoping they kept going lol.

3 October 11:00am, an hour ago.
Yowies too strong for Wellington
The Newcastle Yowies have defeated defending champions Wellington Wedgetails 20-6 to book their place in the Women's decider.

They are looking to add to the titles they won in 2018 and 2013.

Dunghutti vs Yowies 3pm going to be a terrific match... or WHA!
Yowies womens bench
Cruising into the final like....
3 October 10:26am, 2 hours ago.
Walgett first team through in the Men's
Walgett Aboriginal Connection has qualified for their first final since 2014 after a tough-fought 28-18 win over the Castlereagh All Blacks.

The result was in the balance until the final minute, with CAB half Jason Boney keeping his side in the match with a solid kicking game.

An unbelievable try saving tackle on Ben Barba by CAB's Mitch Cleary was a massive highlight of the game.

WAC just finished too solid scoring a couple of late tries to seal the win.

3 October 10:04am, 2 hours ago.
Dunghutti Women through to the final!
A very tough match against La Perouse but Dhungutti Connexions Women finished up 16-6 winners.

Nothing like a runaway try right on fulltime to seal it in front of all your passionate supporters!

The Women's final is 3pm on Field 1 - the next semi up is the Yowies up against Wellington.
Dunghutti Women's bench
The Dunghutti Women's bench celebrating their side.
3 October 8:17am, 4 hours ago.
We are on for a big one
Here we go people. Finals time.

Let's all forget about those Panther heroes and worry about the real grand finals coming!

Today we have

Mens semis

Walgett vs Castlereagh All Blacks Field 1 0910
Nanima Common Connection vs Newcastle All Blacks 1025am Field 1

Women's semis

La Perouse Panthers vs Dunghutti Connexions 0910am Field 2
Wellington Wedgetails vs Newcastle Yowies Field 2 1005am

U17s Boys semis

Blacktown Red Belly Warriors vs La Perouse Panthers Field 3 0950am
Mt Druitt United vs Combined Countries Field 4 0950am

U15s Boys semis

South Coast Black Cockatoos vs La Perouse Panthers 0900am Field 3
Redfern All Blacks vs Blacktown Red Belly Warriors 0900an Field 4

U15s Girls final

Koori Connections vs Gadhu Sisters 1140am Field 1

U17s Girls final

Cabbage Tree Island vs South Taree Field 1 1330pm

All Field 1 games will be LIVE on NITV, our Facebook Stream and SBS On Demand

See you there


