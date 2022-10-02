LIVE: Koori Knockout Finals Day

Scotty Briggs clutch - again!
He was the man who sunk La Perouse with a last minute field goal in the 2018 Grand Final - and the Newcastle All Blacks half did it again.
Game on the line in golden point and he had on a deft kick for his nephew Callan to pounce.
While it was a sapping contest, the NAB boys say they still have plenty in the tank, and plenty of passion as well as they had a big yarn post-match.
I caught Scotty for a quick chat and he is ready for WAC. It is a repeat of the 2014 decider (which Walgett won) and its going to be a cracker.
