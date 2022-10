Here we go - great sized morning crowd for this one.

Bundjalung kicked off right to left. First set in defence there was a couple big shots. Heard a few 'OUAA's' before Ben Barba lost the ball.

Bit of friendly fire from Walgett Joel Thompson copped a big head knock and had to go off. The Baygals solid set in attack and forced a repeat set.

Great D by Walgett shut down everything they got thrown at them. Great first set by WAC couple good offloads helped them out of trouble before they kicked the corner.

Knock on now from Bundjalung! They were able to hold the line though as Walgett again kicked them into the corner of the field.

CHANCE GONE! Inside ball from Cody split the Walgett defence. Daine Laurie backed up in support but then dropped it as Walgett scrambled. Tense stuff!

WAC made an error of their own coming out of their end giving Warriors another chance - but again Walgett held on!

TRY!!! Latrell Mitchell sends the winger down the sideline before backing up and beating a couple of defenders to open the scoring - he misses the goal WAC 4-0.

Both sides traded a few sets before Bundjalung with another error in the ruck.

Walgett peppered the defence and forced a line dropout - but they came up with an error deep into the set.

HALFTIME - WALGETT LEADS 4-0.

The air is tense here!

TRY!! Bundjalung get an early penalty and go on the attack - the ball spreads wide before the winger gets a clear run to the line - the conversion is missed, 4-all.

Walgett with some indecision on the last tackle but Bundjalung knocked the ball on soon after.

TRY! Latrell Mitchell crosses for his second beating a few defenders to the line - he nails the goal and its WAC 10-4.

Walgett complete their next set and kick deep - again Bundjalung come up with a handling error, but they were able to defend the set.

TRY!! Bundjalung threw a few passes too many as they looked to attack from their own half, but an intercept by Nathan Rose and he was under the posts. Latrell with the conversion and WAC are up 16-4.

Bundjalung with another chance gone begging - great break from the centre cutting in but his pass was too low to take.

TRY!! Cody Walker splits them from close and dives over - conversion is good - WAC 16-10 but just a minute or so to go.

FULLTIME - Walgett go through. What a match. Latrell Mitchell clearly the difference with his two crucial tries. They will play Dunghutti Connexions who just knocked out the Newcastle Yowies 16-all (first try).