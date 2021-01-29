Ballin Out Season 2 Episode 4

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket over LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images North America
Published 29 January 2021 at 11:37am
By Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Presented by Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Source: SBS
This week we discuss the key role Joel Embiid is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and a surprising team topping the Western Conference with a 10-game win streak.
