Ballin Out

Ballin Out Season 2 Episode 4

Ballin Out

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket over LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images North America

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 January 2021 at 11:37am
By Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Presented by Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Source: SBS

This week we discuss the key role Joel Embiid is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and a surprising team topping the Western Conference with a 10-game win streak.

Published 29 January 2021 at 11:37am
By Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Presented by Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Washington Wizards v Cleveland Cavaliers

PODCAST: Ballin Out Season 2 Episode 10

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2)) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

PODCAST: Ballin Out Season 2 Episode 9

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) goes up for a dunk between New York Knicks' Nerlens Noel (3) and Alec Burks (18) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PODCAST: Ballin Out Season 2 Episode 8

New York Knicks v Miami Heat

PODCAST: Ballin Out Season 2 Episode 7