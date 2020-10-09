Indigenous people have lived in this country for thousands of years and have formed a deep spiritual relationship with the land which is generational. Some of these spiritual bonds include communicating with spirits on the other side. From the Wau-wai in the south to the Dujay in the north, whether we like it or not these spirits are a part of this land and apart of all our lives. Hosted by NITV’s Luke Briscoe, Indigenous Ghost Stories reveals frightening and compelling encounters with spirits on the other side.
Indigenous Ghost Stories Source: NITV
Published 9 October 2020 at 1:34pm, updated 2 November 2020 at 4:17pm
By Luke Briscoe
Presented by Luke Briscoe
Source: SBS
Hosted by NITV’s Luke Briscoe, Indigenous Ghost Stories reveals frightening and compelling encounters with spirits on the other side.
Published 9 October 2020 at 1:34pm, updated 2 November 2020 at 4:17pm
By Luke Briscoe
Presented by Luke Briscoe
Source: SBS
Share