Indigenous people have lived in this country for thousands of years and have formed a deep spiritual relationship with the land which is generational. Some of these spiritual bonds include communicating with spirits on the other side. From the Wau-wai in the south to the Dujay in the north, whether we like it or not these spirits are a part of this land and apart of all our lives. Hosted by NITV’s Luke Briscoe, Indigenous Ghost Stories reveals frightening and compelling encounters with spirits on the other side.



