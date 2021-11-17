STEAM with Rae Johnston: Indigenous Science Vs Indigenous Science

STEAM with Rae Johnston Source: NITV
Published 17 November 2021 at 3:09pm, updated 22 November 2021 at 10:42am
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
In this episode of STEAM with Rae Johnston: Sony’s latest charity stream, NSW Transport is jumping on the quantum train, we dig into a cool new space archeology project, and the secrets to making it big on Instagram revealed. Plus, Rae chats with Luke Briscoe, CEO of Indigilab about the difference between Indigenous people doing science and Indigenous Science - and why it matters.
Published 17 November 2021 at 3:09pm, updated 22 November 2021 at 10:42am
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Share