16-year-old girl involved in recent Banksia Hill riot speaks out for the first time

A 16-year-old girl who was among the last kids to be brought down from the roof of Perth’s Banksia Hill Juvenile detention Centre, during last month’s riot, has spoken of the experience for the first time.





The girl was doing a three month stint in the facility and said the riot was sparked by anger amongst the detainees over continual lock downs lasting up to 23 hours per day.



She described what it was like on the inside after a fellow detainee opened her cell door.



There were kids spread out everywhere, there were not enough guards

"It was out of control straight away and it was night shift and there are only 15 guards on,” said the young girl.





She stayed on the roof for almost 9 hours during a wet and cold night.





“I was angry and upset, you’re in a cell 4 by 3 metres and it’s so tiny and there’s not much you can do."



An observation cell at Banksia Hill. Source: Supplied / Supplied/OICS “It was cold, I wasn’t thinking about nothing when It poured down.





“I would rather sit on the roof than in my cell. You get fresh air and a large space to walk around,” she said.





At around 2:15 am the Special Operations Group moved in.





“Everybody was slowly getting down one by one and then there were just nine.





“They were just saying put your hands behind your head and lay on the floor, if anyone gets up we are firing.





“They had at least four with tasers and three with guns, and they were saying any sudden movements and we are tasering you.



“It had a little laser and when we were on the roof one of the boys, put it right on his neck. I was scared for him.





“They made us crawl to them, they were trying to make us go down to the ladder in handcuffs. I told them I’m not going down in handcuffs, so they took them off, I got down and they walked us back to our cells and they strip searched us."





Six prison officers were injured during the riot incident, including one who suffered a broken foot.





Three buildings were damaged and one flooded after the fire sprinkler system was activated.





Mark McGowan was still Premier when the riot occurred, and condemned the behaviour of the child detainees.





“Totally utterly unacceptable, it’s a form of terrorism that they are engaged in. We are looking at what else we can do, we are looking at other tough love measures, we are having more meetings today,” said former Premier Mark McGowan.





The young girl said Banksia Hill was on lockdown for six days as a response to the riot.



Class action in the works

Dana Levitt going over notes of her class action applicants Source: NITV / Photo taken by Kearyn Cox Lawyer Dana Levitt is spearheading the Class Action against the Western Australian government involving more than one thousand current and former Banksia Hill detainees from across the state, alleging serious mistreatment by the WA government since it opened in 1997.





“This is state-sanctioned child abuse and it’s not right. The images of female detainee being held at gunpoint on a roof ought to shake the nation out of their stupor," she said.



It is not a trauma-informed age appropriate culturally adapted place, it is, in many ways I think, it’s worse than an adult prison.

“What’s going on inside Banksia Hill is concentration-camp-esque. This is a situation of hopelessness. These kids don’t have a voice, they don’t have any power."





The recently appointed Corrections Services Minister, Paul Papalia has provided a statement to The Point.





“My immediate focus is on Banksia Hill and Unit 18."





“The first priority will be to ensure a safe environment for staff and the young people in their care.





“The aim must be to get the facilities back to normal operations, with staff being able to deliver education and programs that enable young offenders the opportunity for rehabilitation,” said Corrective Services Minister Paul Papalia.



A spokesperson from the Department of Justice also gave The Point a written statement.





“The WA Government has made significant investment in Banksia Hill and the facility will continue to have a role for young people in custody," it says.





“Unit 18 will continue to be used as an interim arrangement until alternative accommodation is available at Banksia Hill that can safely and securely hold the small number of young people who cause significant disruption to the safe operations of the Centre."





“Support services such as medical and psychological services are also available. The Department is continuously reviewing what services can be provided to young people in custody.”





Children older than 16 were moved late last week to Perth’s Hakea prison which is maximum security facility.



Megan Krakouer says authorities should be listening, engaging and working with the Aboriginal community for solutions. Source: Supplied Noongar advocate Megan Krakouer is the Director for the National Suicide prevention and trauma recovery project said she thinks Banksia Hill will improve without the Former Premier Mark McGowan.





“There are less than 5 children in Hakea prison. In terms of their safety, it remains to be seen. My understanding is that the children are placed in crisis care."





"It’s an indictment of the Western Australian government and in fact those that said Unit 18 was going to be a better option. That hasn’t worked. We knew from the beginning that it would not work," Ms Krakouer said





“For him to make them comments was absurd and shame on him. That clearly shows the disconnect, we know for a fact that there are many children in Banksia Hill that do have FASD (fetal alcohol spectrum disorder) and they have been diagnosed in Banksia Hill.





"So for Mark McGowan to make those comments it clearly shows he does not know what he was talking about. I am really pleased he is no longer the premier of the state. Because under his leadership, under his regime that place was not going to get any better," Ms Krakouer believes.





After some tough times and even self-harm inside Banksia Hill, the young girl said she never wants to go back there.





“Banksia, it was never this bad as it is now with the lockdowns. The place needs to be fixed and they need a lot of support mentally in there ... for the kids.” she said.



