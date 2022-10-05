Anangu-Tjutaku becomes nationally protected Country

Anangu-Tjutaku is now Australia’s third biggest Indigenous Protected Area.





In an intimate ceremony, Anangu-Tjutaku Traditional Owners have signed a deal with the Australian Government to make their Country one of the newest and biggest Indigenous Protected Areas (IPA).





The IPA is compromised of three Native Title Determinations- the Spinifex, Pilki and Untiri Pulka. The Spinifex people were the first in Western Australia to receive Native Title in 2000.



Ethan Hansen signing the IPA. Credit: Alan McDonald

The 'Heart of the Great Victorian Desert'

The Anangu-Tjutaku Indigenous Protected Area (IPA) is more than 700 kilometers north-east of Kalgoorlie and takes a nine-hour drive along dusty roads from the city.





The remote area is in the heart of the Great Victorian Desert on the border of Western Australia and South Australia.





The Anangu-Tjutaku IPA is bigger than the size of Tasmania, covering 9.79 million hectares of protected Country.



The Anangu-Tjutaku borders the Ngaanyatjarra IPA to the north and there are future plans for over 10 million hectares to be made for an IPA to the west in the Maralinga Tjarutja lands.





The Federal Government funding from the IPA will allow the rangers to better manage damaging pests like camels, cats, foxes and wild dogs.





And the funding will allow new female rangers to join the Pila Nguru program.



An Aerial shot near Tjitjiti. Credit: Alan McDonald

Continuing the Old People's legacy

Out on Spinifex Country, the rangers find plants occurring within the IPA. These are used for food and medicine including honey ants and witchetty grubs, quandong, bush tomato and mulga apple.





Ethan Hansen is a Traditional Owner of this area and was one of the Elders who signed the Indigenous Protected Area document.





Mr Hansen is currently the head ranger and has been working there since it started in 2012. He said the new IPA will bring more pride back to looking after Country.





“Our old people have been looking after our land for generations," he said.





“It feels alright to get the IPA, it gives us more protection. We own the land, but it gives the young fellas more pride to look after more Country, it’s good.





“With this ranger program, it helps us get back on Country and take the old people. Right now a lot of people are coming in and it is good everyone is getting involved."



Spinifex and Mallee. Credit: Alan McDonald

For the young generations

Mr Hansen said he's trying to "encourage the young fellas to step up and do their role" which is "part of our normal way".





"One day, it'll be their turn. Then whatever they need to learn next time they can step up”, he said.





Wayne Donaldson has been the Chairperson in Tjuntjunjara for the past four years and also works with the Paupiyala Tjarutja Aboriginal Corporation.





He said the new ranger program will provide good opportunities for the younger women in the community to learn and pass on the knowledge in the future.





“I think it's a really, really good thing because the younger generation can come back to community," he said.





“When they get older when the other ones get older and retire, the next one can step up and help then."



Tjuntjunjara Chairperson Wayne Donaldson. Credit: Alan McDonald

New finds on ancient Country

The rangers collaborated with scientific experts to do their own surveys on Country and have discovered two plant species that are completely new to western science.





The Grevillea sp. Ilkurlka and Dicrastylis spIlkurlka were found while exploring within the Anangu-Tjutaku IPA .





During the surveys, they also rediscovered four of the five recorded specimens of Western Desert taipans as well as nationally-listed threatened bird and animal species including malleefowl, princess parrot and sandhill dunnart.





The rangers also found potential burrow habitats for several threatened species such as the greater bilby and lack-flanked rock wallaby.





Wayne Donaldson said the Elders in the area have known this knowledge all along.





“Like the Bilby, you know. The old people — they know where all these things are."





"We have to try and get everything we can from the old men and the old ladies and try to get everything we can while we can,” he said.



Traditional Owners leading the way

There are currently 81 dedicated IPAs over 85 million hectares in Australia.





Patrick O’Leary, Executive Director of Country Needs People, said the new protections enable the Traditional Owners to lead the way.





“Unlike a national park, which might be managed by the state government, the Indigenous Protection Area is managed by the Traditional Elders themselves," he said.





“Thousands and thousands of years of culture, and familiarity with this country, they are the best and most logical people to be the managers of this Country."

