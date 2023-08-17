World Athletics Championships

Aussie Focus

New and improved Hull Hungary for hardware in Budapest

Jessica Hull believes she has the tools at her disposal to improve on past performances and challenge for a medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Jessica Hull of Australia during the 1500m race at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene

Jessica Hull of Australia during the 1500m race at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene Source: Getty

SBS VICELAND and 
SBS On Demand 
will provide all the action from August 19-27, with live and free coverage of all sessions, as well as full replays, extended highlights and more available for Australian audiences.

Hull will compete in the women’s 1500m and 5000m events in Budapest, where she will feature alongside fellow Australians Linden Hall, Abbey Caldwell (both 1500m), Rose Davies and Lauren Ryan (5000m).

With over 65 athletes making up the wider Australian squad, the number of middle-distance runners involved was particularly pleasing to Hull, who put the depth down to
a resurgence of athletics in the country
.

In the case of Hall and Caldwell, this increase in competition hasn’t hindered Hull’s development, but only enhanced it with a healthy dynamic between competitiveness and camaraderie.
READ MORE

How to watch 2023 World Athletics Championships LIVE on SBS

“Further into the season we get, we appreciate the fact that there’s so much depth in Australian distance running,” Hull told SBS Sport.

“It’s really nice and refreshing, and a good reminder of the way we’re going in Australia. It’s going to get more and more connected on the circuit, having more and more Australians being able to get lanes in these meets.”

For Hull, however, this season has been about more than just making the meets, with the 26-year-old approaching the World Championships fresh off victories in the Maurie Plant Meet, Sydney Track Classic and the Australian Championships.

Such form has also followed her to Diamond League competitions in Europe, where podium placings in Italy and Norway preceded top-five finishes in Monaco and Sweden.

It’s all about taking the next step, according to the 26-year-old; about aiming higher than the seventh place she mustered in the last world championships in Eugene, and making good on the work she’s put in over the past 12 months.
READ MORE

Barber embracing pressure in pursuit of unprecedented three-peat

'Last year p*ssed me off' – Denny eyeing redemption at World Athletics Championships

The 'huge' silver lining that kept Little on path to Budapest

“Going into Budapest this year, I’m a bit more of a versatile athlete,” Hull explained.

“I think last year I still kind of needed the race to go a certain way to bring out my best. Whereas this year I feel pretty prepared for any situation or scenario.

“I feel like I’m prepared to run hard in the heat, semi-final and the final. I’m prepared to run it in many different ways, so it’s just a bit of a different feeling going in knowing that if anything is thrown at me, I have the tools to answer it.

“The way I’m training and the way I’m putting it together, I want to be a lot higher than seventh. I’d love to run a PB along the way as well but that’s not the priority in the Championships. I think just being higher than seventh, I’d love to be a contender for a medal.”

Speed, particularly in the final 400 metres, will play a large part in achieving that goal which is why Hull has worked together with her father to tweak certain training habits.
READ MORE

Australia announce squad for 2023 World Athletics Championships

Final entry lists confirmed for World Athletics Championships in Budapest

“It’s probably been no secret until this year that speed was probably my weakness, and it was purely just from not having worked on it for a long time,” she said.

“So, I’ve sort of mixed training up a little bit more; I brought in the (focus on) speed. I’ve done some things in training that I’m like, ‘oh, I didn’t realise I could run that fast’, and it just gives you a confidence as well to know that you’re not just waiting for a certain style of race.

“Knowing that I can go out there and, if it goes one way or another, I can still be there and not be so set on going fast from the start and hanging on – I think that’s definitely the tool that I’ve strengthened a lot.”

Possessing that greater sense of freedom could put the national champion in good stead against the rest of the field in Budapest, one that will undoubtedly test Hull but also further her development ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I’m excited to see what I can do in the Championships from just working on that little bit of a weakness [speed] that had been there and starting to, hopefully, turn it into a bit more of a strength," she added.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 17 August 2023 1:08pm
By Jonathan Bernard
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia in action during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Barber embracing pressure in pursuit of unprecedented three-peat

World Athletics Championships

Mackenzie Little of Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

The 'huge' silver lining that kept Little on path to Budapest

World Athletics Championships

Matthew Denny in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

'Last year p*ssed me off' – Denny eyeing redemption at World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

01:27

Heartbreak for Matildas as England progress to World Cup Final

Arctic Race of Norway

How to watch the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway LIVE on SBS

Cycling

400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from the United States will be one to watch at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

How to watch 2023 World Athletics Championships LIVE on SBS

World Athletics Championships

01:04

Three stage wins for the Aussies at La Vuelta a España 2022

La Vuelta

01:40

Australia edge France in dramatic shootout to book semi-final berth