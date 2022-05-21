SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Giro 2022: Ep 14- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – Demare for his third win of the year Play42:47EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (48.98 MB)Published 21 May 2022 at 7:30pmBy Christophe MalletTags Arnaud Demare collects his third win at the Giro 2022, as Bardet exists the race with a stomach bug.Published 21 May 2022 at 7:30pmBy Christophe MalletTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesGiro 2022: Ep 13- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – another day for the ItaliansGiro 2022: Ep 12- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Day 11, and the first Italian win is on the boards Giro 2022: Ep 11- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Girmay makes HistoryGiro 2022: Ep 10- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Jai Hindley the wonder boy from WA