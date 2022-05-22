SBS Cycling Podcast

Giro 2022: Ep 15- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – Yates does it gain

Simon Yates wins a second stage at the Giro 2022

Published 22 May 2022 at 7:02pm
By Christophe Mallet
Christophe & Macka review the win by Simon Yates, and what this means for the team going forward.
