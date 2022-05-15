SBS Cycling Podcast

Giro 2022: Ep 9- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - Thomas De Gendt went "De Gendting"

Thomas De Gendt winning stage 8 of the Giro 2022

Published 15 May 2022 at 7:19pm
By Christophe Mallet
Thomas De Gendt has to change his tactic mid way, but it paid off. All this and more with Christophe, Macka and Kate in the Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast
