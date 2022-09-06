Vuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 16: This is it, week 3 is here

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Vuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 16: This is it, week 3 is herePlay40:23SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (35.64MB)Published 6 September 2022 at 7:16pmBy Christophe MalletSource: SBSTagsRoad Cycling Join Christophe & Macka as they make themselves ready for the third week of the Vuelta a Espana 2022Published 6 September 2022 at 7:16pmBy Christophe MalletSource: SBSTagsRoad CyclingShareLatest podcast episodesVuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 15: Trouble at the top for Remco?Vuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 14: Mads finally gets a win, and the mountains are looming...Vuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 13: Carapaz for a first win on the VueltaVuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 12: Kaden gets his groove on...