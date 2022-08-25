Vuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 6: Soler wins in Bilbao, Molard takes the Red

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Vuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 6: Soler wins in Bilbao, Molard takes the RedPlay42:11SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (37.83MB)Published 25 August 2022 at 7:43pmBy Christophe MalletSource: SBSTagsLa Vuelta Join Christophe, Macka and Kate Bates for the Zwift Cycling podastPublished 25 August 2022 at 7:43pmBy Christophe MalletSource: SBSTagsLa VueltaShareLatest podcast episodesVuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 5: Roglic takes the leadVuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 4: The riders land in Spain and we discuss the future of Australian CyclingVuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 3: Sam Bennett does itVuelta a Espana 2022: Ep 2 : A Dutch rider in red in the Netherlands...