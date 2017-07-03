Zwift Tour De France Podcast - Ep 4 - Sagan wins in Longwy, and why are the Brits so dominant?
Zwift Tour De France Podcast - Ep 4 - Sagan wins in Longwy, and why are the Brits so dominant?
Published 3 July 2017 at 7:48pm
Presented By Christophe Mallet
In this episode 4 of the podcast Christophe Mallet & Michael Tomalaris discuss the win for Sagan in Longwy, and also.. Why are the Brits so dominant? .. We chat to Rob Hayles, an ex professional British rider, and the voice of the sport on BBC Radio.
