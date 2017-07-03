SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift Tour De France Podcast - Ep 4 - Sagan wins in Longwy, and why are the Brits so dominant?

SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift Tour De France Podcast - Ep 4 - Sagan wins in Longwy, and why are the Brits so dominant?

Zwift Tour De France Podcast - Ep 4 - Sagan wins in Longwy, and why are the Brits so dominant?

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 July 2017 at 7:48pm
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Tags
In this episode 4 of the podcast Christophe Mallet & Michael Tomalaris discuss the win for Sagan in Longwy, and also.. Why are the Brits so dominant? .. We chat to Rob Hayles, an ex professional British rider, and the voice of the sport on BBC Radio.
Published 3 July 2017 at 7:48pm
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Paris - Roubaix

Welcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Battle Royale on the streets of Flanders

Classics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Primoz Roglic wins Paris Nice

Slovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling Central

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Esports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast