Zwift Tour De France Podcast - Ep 5 - What a crash! and how much pressure is a French team under?
Published 5 July 2017 at 10:48am
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Christophe Mallet and Dave McKenzie discuss the controversy around the crash of the year, and just how much pressure is a French team under in July in France..
