Aussies Hull, Griffith earn place in women's 1500m final

Published 17 July 2022, 12:40 pm

Jessica Hull (AUS) and Georgia Griffith (AUS) were both successful in the women's 1500m as they made their way through to the final. Watch all 10 days of the World Athletics Championships LIVE via SBS On Demand from July 16-25.

