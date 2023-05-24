Watch

Dunbar rises up Giro general classification with strong ride

Published 24 May 2023, 2:20 am
Irish climber Eddie Dunbar of Australian World Tour team Jayco-AlUla spoke to SBS Sport's John Trevorrow after Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia.
Tags
Giro d'Italia
Cycling
Share

Recommended for you

01:41

Almeida breaks through with maiden Grand Tour stage win

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 3

Matthews: 'This is the best team I’ve ever ridden with'

Giro d'Italia

02:42

Delivered and Disappointed: Stage 16 - Giro d'Italia 2023

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 15

Giro d'Italia Aussies recalibrate, split between team and personal goals

Giro d'Italia

03:39

Thomas moves into Giro race lead and distances Roglic

Giro d'Italia

02:28

Renshaw pays tribute to retiring great Mark Cavendish

Stage 16 - Live Stream - Giro d'Italia 2023

Stage 17 - Live Stream - Giro d'Italia 2023