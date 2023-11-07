Hit the road to these Delicious Destinations

— Discover Delicious Destinations with SBS Food (Ch. 33) and SBS on Demand in November and December —





Nadiya’s Asian Odyssey

TV host, cookbook author and writer Nadiya Hussain was born and brought up in Britain but her family is from Bangladesh. But it turns out that’s only part of her family story. In this program, she makes a surprise discovery about her DNA which sees her travel to Thailand, Cambodia and Nepal. Her search for connections in these countries takes her from the world-famous temple of Angkor Wat in the north of Cambodia to a Muslim island in the deep south of Thailand. In the last leg of her travels, she takes a trip to the remote Himalayan country of Nepal to learn more about its people and food as part of her adventure to further explore her identity.





See the two-part series Nadiya's Asian Odyssey on Sunday 5 and 12 November on SBS Food, with episodes available at SBS On Demand after they air.





The Vegan Italian Chef

Nadia Ellis in Sardinia, learning about traditional local flatbreads. Credit: MT Film Production Travelling to Sardinia, Puglia, Tuscany, Romagna and Milan, vegan chef Nadia Ellis meets local cooks and chefs (including Michelin-starred plant-based chef Pietro Leemann), discovering their plant-based recipes and cooking up some of her own. Delicious plant-based versions of traditional dishes and new ideas both feature, from ‘meatballs’ in tomato sauce to fresh ideas for dessert. Along the way, she has a chance to explore her own Italian family history.





See The Vegan Italian Chef on Mon-Fri at 3pm on SBS Food from 13 November to 24 November, with episodes available at SBS On Demand after they air.





James Martin’s Spanish Adventure

James Martin visits a garden in La Rioja. Credit: Blue Marlin / ITV Recently on our screens in James Martin’s French Adventures (streaming now at SBS On Demand ), in this series, the British chef heads to a country that he’s far less familiar with. “I’m excited to come to a country whose cuisine I love, but I know very little about… This is a real voyage of discovery for me,” he says as he kicks off his road trip around Spain. This 20-part series follows Martin as he travels far and wide across Spain, from San Sebastian to Seville, Cordoba to Costa Blanca, Murcia to Malaga. Along with great experiences, from a mussel boat tour to learning how turron is made, he also cooks up dishes inspired by his travels in each episode.





See James Martin's Spanish Adventure on SBS Food, Wednesdays from 8.30pm 15 November to 27 March. Episodes will be available at SBS On Demand after they air. James Martin's French Adventure is streaming now:





Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Gordon Ramsay is back for another high-octane global adventure in the pursuit of food. Season 3 throws more challenges his way, from hand-catching rattlesnakes in Texas to fighting waves hunting for barnacles in Portugal, Ramsay’s adventure takes him: lobstering in Maine; moonshining in the Smoky Mountains; rappelling for shrimp in Puerto Rico; bread making in Iceland’s volcanic sands; wrestling with conga eels in Croatia; and scaling cliffs for butterworms and honey ants in Mexico.







See Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted on SBS Food on Sundays from 8.30 pm on 19 November to 21 January. Episodes will be available at SBS On Demand for 7 days only after they air.





Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Joining actor and author Stanley Tucci on the road in Italy is quite simply wonderful: delicious food, conversations with locals, moments of laughter at Tucci’s dry humour (often directed at himself), and an insight into his Italian history. It’s delicious and delightful and visits Italy – surely one of the most ‘travel show visited’ countries on earth – feels new and fresh. It could sound predictable – pizza in Naples, pasta in Rome, and aperitivo in Milan – but it’s not!





See Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy on Monday nights from 8.30pm on 6 November to 11 December on SBS Food, as part of the channel’s Delicious Destinations special collection, with travel-focused shows screening every Monday night from 7.30 pm in November and December. All 6 episodes are also streaming now at SBS On Demand.





Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico

‘Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico’. Credit: Ramona Rosales Continuing the theme, this six-part series, executive produced by Stanley Tucci, sees award-winning actress, producer and director Eva Longoria explore the lands of her ancestors to see how Mexico’s rich culture, landscape and history have helped shape its cuisine. It’s a country where ancient meets modern, and the food is equally varied. The series takes us to Mexico City, which Longoria calls her second home; the Yucatan, where Longoria, who has Mayan ancestry, explores how this ancient culture still influences the local cuisine; Oaxaca City, where she tries her hand at making quesillo cheese; Guadalajara, where she explores the mixture of traditional and cutting edge food that makes this city such a popular travel spot; and other delicious destinations.





See Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico on SBS Food, Mondays at 8.30pm 18 December to 22 January. The six-part series is also streaming now at SBS On Demand.





Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations

Even if you’ve seen it before, it’s worth watching again: Anthony Bourdain on the road, finding good food across the globe. His tastes and destinations are wonderfully mixed; in the first season alone, his journeying takes him to Sweden, Namibia, Puerto Rico, India, Ireland and Korea, among others. His ability to connect, his willingness to try almost anything and his enthusiasm for good food is one of a kind.





Five seasons of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations are streaming now at SBS On Demand.





Jamie Oliver on the road

Oliver fans, be quick – a special collection of Jamie Oliver series will be at SBS On Demand for three weeks only. Join him for Jamie’s American Road Trip, Jamie’s Food Escapes, Jamie’s Italian Escape, Jamie’s Great Britain and more.





See the Jamie Oliver collection , 6 to 26 November only, at SBS On Demand .





