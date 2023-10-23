Join Simon Toohey and friends for Freshly Picked ideas

Sustainable, fresh, flavour-packed cooking is on the menu as Simon Toohey shares delicious plant-forward food.

A man and a woman stand in a kitchen, with full-length glass door showing greenery behind them. They both hold bowls and spoons, and appear to be laughing happily.

Alice Zaslavsky and Simon Toohey in the kitchen on 'Freshly Picked'.

— See Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey on SBS Food, Mon-Fri 5.30pm 21 October to 9 December, with
episodes available at SBS On Demand
after they air. —

"If you're like adding a little bit of colour, excitement, a bit of fun to your food, well, I might have something for you," says Simon Toohey in an early episode of his feel-good-food show, Freshly Picked.

The former Masterchef star is passionate about sustainable, simple, tasty food (pop over to
his Insta
to see more) and in Freshly Picked, he's sharing delicious ways to make the most of fresh fruit and veg and other favourite kitchen ingredients.

A smiling man stands in an archard, holding a plate with what looks like a stonefruit dish.
Simon Toohey on the road in 'Freshly Picked'. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey.

Whether you're vegan, vegetarian or just looking for more ways to make the most of fresh produce, Toohey and his guests have plenty of great ideas, from quick breakfasts and lunch ideas to international street food and delicious desserts.

"When it comes to meal time, it's easy to get stuck in the same old rut. So if you're looking to add some colour and variety to your repertoire, then we've got all the inspiration you need," Toohey says.

Here's a taste of what's in the show:

Delicious recipes

Freshy Picked is all about tasty, fresh, sustainable and flavour-packed cooking, from breakfast through to dinner with snacks along the way.

Love a cafe breakfast? Create that feeling at home (and save some money!) with a veg-strong
spinach pancakes with blistered tomatoes
(Toohey serves these with plant-based feta, so it's a dish vegans and non-vegans alike can dig into).

Several vibrant green thin pancakes sit on a plate, topped with a tomato, rocket and feta mixture.
Spinach pancakes with blistered tomatoes. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey
Make the most of veg-based protein in dishes such as
satay tempeh with pan-fried bok choy
.

Several strips of crisp tempeh sit on a plate, drizzled with thick brown sauce. Bok choy halves sit alongside.
Satay tempeh with pan-fried bok choy. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey
Or try a super-easy to make gluten-free
banana bake
, a recipe from guest Lynton Tapp – studded with nuts, seeds and dried fruit, it's like banana bread meets chewy slice.

Rectangular pieces of a cake-like bake, studded with fruit and nuts, sit on a patterned blue plate. Out of focus bananas can be seen in the background.
Banana bake. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey


Friends in the kitchen

The delicious ideas come from both Toohey and his guests on the show: look out other keen cooks including Alice Zalavsky, Nadia Fragnito, Afik Gal, Tobie Puttock, Walleed Rasheed, Tim Bone, Thanh Truong, Anushka Zargaryan, Jerry Mai, Nonnie Berro, Tom Sarafian and more.


A man and a woman stand in a kitchen. He's holding a bowl of food. They are both smiling.
Nornie Bero joins Simon Toohey in 'Freshly Picked'. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey
Two men stand behind a ktichen bench, with food in bowls and on a stand in front of them. They are both smiling.
Coskun Uysal gets cooking with Simon Toohey. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

Road trips

The show also takes Toohey on some 'see it at the source' travels, meeting growers and cooking in locations from greenhouses to tropical plantations. Along the way, he also learns about everything from native ingredients to great hummus and how diary-free cheese is made.
Two men stand in a lush green garden, one of them is holding a very big tripical fruit.
Simon Toohey in northern Queensland, with Cape Trib Farm owner Jeremy Blockey.

Looking for more plant-strong meal ideas? Explore SBS Food's
vegetarian
and
vegan
recipe collections.
MORE PLANT-STRONG FOOD

Scrambled tofu with Balinese sambal matah

Fried tofu with spicy palm sugar vinaigrette (tahu gejrot)

Rich chocolate cupcakes

Cashew mozzarella

Vegan galaktoboureko

Potato, cabbage and carrot stew (Dinish)

Smoky eggplant rundown

Vegan samosa galette

Super veggie dhal

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only. Read more about SBS Food
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
3 min read
Published 23 October 2023 12:04pm
Updated 24 October 2023 2:48pm
By SBS Food
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Popular on SBS Food

Italian Australian grandparents holding Sicilian sausages.

These Italian grandparents want to teach you their food traditions

Food and drink

Fruitcake sliced

Four-ingredient fruitcake

Food and drink

EP4B-05.jpg

The overlooked cuisine of Tamil Nadu

Indian Cuisine

Paris mashed potatoes

How to make the perfect mashed potato

Recipes

Jerk chicken wings

Feeling the pinch? Here's a dozen different chicken wing recipes to peck on this weekend

Recipes

Chicken stir-fry meat in a wok

Unravelling the mystery behind Sydney's Billy Kee chicken dish

Restaurants

Luke Nguyen.png

Episode guide | Luke Nguyen's India

Indian Cuisine

The inside of Ace Cafe in Tokyo.

Japan's evolving kissaten coffee culture

Japanese Culture

Watch SBS On Demand live