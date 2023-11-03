Sweets, snacks, stories and sharing: a vibrant offering of food to mark Diwali

Celebrate Diwali with SBS - Visit sbs.com.au/Diwali to explore a distinctive range of content across the SBS network, including podcasts, articles and more from SBS Audio’s Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu programs. Stream all Diwali content now and free at SBS On Demand . #Diwali #Deepavali #FestivalsOfLights





Food plays a vital role in the vibrant celebrations that mark Diwali, Deepavali, Bandi Chhor Diwas and Tihar, a festival of light and hope that happens around this time every year.





Special dishes, snacks and sweets are a key part of the joyful and meaningful traditions celebrated during this time, as is the sharing of meals and connecting with friends and family. SBS Food, SBS Audio and SBS On Demand are serving up a delicious spread of recipes, stories, podcasts, movies and more to mark this wonderful celebration.



Cook with SBS Food

Chana magaj Credit: Alan Benson The various festivals of light are celebrated in many countries around the world, and in communities and households across Australia, and each has its own delicious recipes and food traditions. Adding to SBS Food’s Diwali recipe collection , which features snacks, desserts, street food and feasting recipes (including the sweet, buttery biscuit-like slice pictured above, chana magaj , which is often served at Hindu festivals), recipe writer and dessert-lover Anchal Verma has shared three wonderful recipes that make sweets all kinds of easy: mango ladoo , rose coconut burfi and cashew burfi .



Anchal Verma's mango ladoo.



You can also explore beautiful personal stories of Diwali traditions, such as these:



Festival of Flavours with Kishwar Chowdhury

Kishwar Chowdhury and the Nara family. In a wonderful four-part series celebrating Diwali traditions in Australia, Melbourne chef Kishwar Chowdhury (a former Masterchef Australia contestant) talks to members of different communities that celebrate Diwali, and also takes us into her home kitchen to share some of her favourite festival dishes. The recipes include mishti doi , a dessert from Bengal; an Indian-inspired, Australian-influenced Diwali grazing board where lamingtons line up alongside laddus; a Punjabi street food staple, chole bhature ; and a pani puri variation called fuchka , crispy fried spheres filled with potato, onion or chickpeas, and seasoned with tamarind chutney, chilli powder or chaat masala.





Read more, watch the video series and listen to an interview with Kishwar Chowdhury here .





Sandeep Pandi shares four sweet Diwali recipes

Sandesh Source: SBS Chef Sandeep Pandit, a host of SBS Food's cooking show India Unplated ( streaming now at SBS On Demand ), has cooked up a special Diwali feast for SBS audiences through four sweet recipes from various states of India. Discover sandesh , a Diwail dessert from Begal; pistachio srikhand cups, a traditional sweet from Gujarat and Maharashtra; modur puri and kahwa – a combination featuring a sweet flatbread and an aromatic tea; and badam puri , a dessert from Karnataka.





Read more, watch the recipe video series and find links to all the recipes here .







My Diwali podcast

Depinder Chibber with her husband and daughter. Credit: SBS Audio Brand new podcast My Diwali features well-known South Asian personalities and everyday Australians sharing their experiences of celebrating Diwali. Join host Raksha Burman and guests as they discuss their favourite foods and traditions, share childhood memories, and explore how Diwali intersects with belonging and identity. Episodes are being released throughout Diwali. The first episode, From Masterchef to motherhood: Depinder Chibber celebrates her creative Diwali is live now and will enchant food lovers, as Chibber shares how the love for her culture is the secret ingredient behind her many creative recipes. This Diwali, she is looking forward to teaching her daughter how to make mithai and creating rangoli with her.





Read more here , including Depinder's easy kalakand (a popular dessert) recipe, made in the microwave.







Travel, eat, explore

Jalebi Settle in (perhaps with a bowl of comforting semolina halva , some sweet, crunchy jalebi , creamy milk barfi – the quick version here if you are short on time! – or homemade seeni sambol buns ) for shows that will transport you to India and beyond, or take you into the kitchen to explore more Diwali food.





SBS Food (Channel 33) celebrates Diwali 6-17 November. Tune in for David Rocco’s India at 4pm Monday to Friday, followed at 5pm by the six-part series Rick Stein’s India from 6-13 November, then special episodes of other shows including India Unplated and The Cook Up on 14-17 November. (Check the TV Guide for full details). Look out, too, for the final episode of Luke Nguyen's India (8.30 pm Thursday 6 November on SBS Food), which sees Luke finishing his South Indian adventure at a vibrant Diwali celebration.





And while it's not food, fans of Bettany Hughes can also travel India from north to south in good company in the two-part series Treasures of India with Bettany Hughes, screening Sunday November 5 and 12 at 7.30pm .





SBS On Demand also has a Diwali Feasts collection , where you can see Rick Stein, Adam Liaw, Luke Nguyen, Helly Raichura, Adam D’Sylva, Sandeep Pandit, Anthony Bourdain and more, sharing or learning about Indian and Asian food and Diwali recipes.





A feast of film

Bara Credit: Alan Benson SBS World Movies is also celebrating Diwali with a movie marathon (see the TV Guide for full details) on Sunday 12 November. The non-stop line-up starts with Anandi Gopal (7.25am) and runs through to The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (10.25pm). The program also includes the comedy-drama India Sweets and Spices (9.30pm), the funny, clever and very entertaining winner of the prestigious Academy Nicholl Fellowship in screenwriting and a Gold List Award for Breakout Indie Film (which is also streaming now at SBS On Demand) .





You'll be laughing, thinking - and probably hungry (we suggest a platter of bara , the delicious deep-fried lentil dumplings pictured above, would be right at home). Watch the trailer and you'll see what we mean:







Food and film lovers may especially enjoy Gulabjaam (streaming now at SBS On Demand) , a Marathi film that sees Aditya, a banker based in London, travel to Pune to learn how to cook Marathi dishes from Rahda; the eternally popular Lunchbox (airing 11.55am 12 November on World Movies); and The Boot Cake (streaming now at SBS On Demand ), a documentary by Australian filmmaker Kathryn Millard that tells a story of hope and resilience about a small desert town in Indian, home to earthquake survivors, that's throwing a birthday party for Charlie Chaplin - cake included.



