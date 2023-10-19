The overlooked cuisine of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is a captivating destination for those seeking a vibrant and varied culinary experience.

EP4B-05.jpg

Sonya Gandhi from Kanagu Mess Credit: Luke Nguyen's India

—- 
Luke Nguyen's India
 will premiere on Thursday, 5 October 2023 at 8:30pm on SBS and stream free on 
SBS On Demand
. —-

Tamil Nadu, located on the southern end of India's mainland, is known for its distinct culinary scene.

While the northern states of India boast a predominantly Hindu population, the journey southward unfolds a captivating tapestry of diverse religions, paving the way for a unique culinary landscape.

Madurai is one of India's oldest cities, dating back over 2000 years. It is also known as the "food capital of Tamil Nadu", where streets are lined with produce markets and food vendors serving customers around the clock.

"People line up for local delicacies that can only be found on these streets," says Luke Nguyen as he explores the streets of Madurai, for
Luke Ngueyn's India
.
READ MORE

Episode guide | Luke Nguyen's India

Cotton seed milk, or Paruthi Paal is one such local delicacy.

This peculiar drink is made by soaking cotton seeds overnight and grinding them to extract the milk, then mixed with cereals, jaggery, dried ginger, coconut, and a hint of cardamom.
Cotton Seed Milk.png
Cotton seed milk or Paruthi Paal Credit: Luke Nguyen's India
The drink is sweet, almost like an Asian sweet pudding with coconut milk and spices, explains Nguyen.
Generations of locals credit Paruthi Paal for giving them energy and long, healthy lives.
Luke Nguyen
Vadas are a cherished delight hailing from south India, and enjoyed across the country.
fried Vada.png
Fried vada Credit: Luke Nguyen's India
These savoury fried snacks are versatile depending on the region, with the batter made of legumes, potatoes or vegetables and the shapes ranging from ball to doughnut shape.

Occasionally seasoned with spice combinations, these crispy bites are often served with chutney.

After something more filling? Another speciality of Tamil Nadu is goat's head curry which is adored by locals.
Goat's head curry.png
Goat's head curry Credit: Luke Nguyen's India
"I really love to delve deep into the local culture and find those traditional dishes," says Nguyen, as he learns how to cook goat's heads curry.

"Nothing goes to waste," even the ears, which are customarily removed and snacked on during cooking.

There are plenty of 'messes' around the city, a type of restaurant whose menu focuses on home-style cooking, like Kumar Mess, known for their innovative take on dosas.

Kumar Mess began as a food stall in 1975, feeding the crowds at Madurai's temple festivals. Unlike the traditional, larger, crispy dosas, their dosas are smaller and thicker, almost like a savoury pancake.

Their traditional mutton curry dosas and crab dosas are a must-try.
dosas.png
Mutton curry dosa and crab dosa, Kumar Mess Credit: Luke Nguyen's India
A new ingredient in the dining scene is quail. Quail farming was banned until 2014 but now many chefs enjoy preparing the ingredient.

Kanagu Mess has been feeding locals for 25 years and is famous for its quail curry and quail fry, cooked by Sonya Gandhi.
quail fry.png
Quail fry, Kanagu Mess Credit: Luke Nguyen's India
The diverse cuisine of south India is "mind blowing," says Nguyen.

"It has changed my perspective on what South Indian cooking can be. Yet I feel I've barely scraped the surface of this region's innovative and historical cuisine."

What do SBS Tamil producers say about their favourite dish?

For SBS Tamil executive producer Raymond Selvaraj,
Karupatti Paniyaram
holds a special place in his heart as a favourite sweet, distinguished by the use of karupatti (palm jaggery) for a healthier touch.

"This delectable treat, traditionally prepared by my late mother on joyous occasions, [and] has become a nostalgic symbol of familial warmth. "

"Despite my sisters' sincere attempts to replicate our mother's recipe, the perfection and unique flavour seem to elude us. Each bite of their rendition serves as a poignant reminder of the irreplaceable culinary magic that my mother brought to this cherished sweet," he says.
Untitled design.png
Raymond Selvaraj (left) and Kulasegaram Sanchayan (right) from SBS Tamil
On the other hand, Tamil dumpling or kozhukkattai (koḻukkaṭṭai) made with rice flour, grated coconut, mung bean and jaggery are producer Kulasegaram Sanchayan's favourite.

These half-moon-shaped delights are steamed and served fresh as a bite to go with afternoon tea, he explains.

"Although, kozhukkattai is made as a sweet dish, nowadays health-conscious migrants stuff it with a savoury filling. "

He says the dish also plays an important role in many religious and ceremonial events such as weddings, funerals, fasts, and temple festivals.

"When a child gets their first tooth, the family will celebrate it by making a special kozhukkattai called pallu-kozhukkattai (pallu, meaning teeth) which are dropped gently on the child’s head, wishing for it to have healthy teeth and gums. "

The special kozhukkattai is made with coconut pieces on the edges to resemble teeth.
Recipes from Luke Nguyen's India to try

First class railway mutton curry

Kerala crab fry

Rolled pearl spot fish

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only. Read more about SBS Food
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
4 min read
Published 20 October 2023 10:03am
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Tags
India

Share this with family and friends

Popular on SBS Food

Fruitcake sliced

Four-ingredient fruitcake

Food and drink

Railway mutton

Get on board with railway mutton curry

Food and drink

Italian Australian grandparents holding Sicilian sausages.

These Italian grandparents want to teach you their food traditions

Food and drink

Five metal skewars, threaded with toasted brioche cubes, sit on a round wood and pink platter. The kebabs have been drizzled with a creamy-yellowish sauce and dusted with icing sugar.

Brunch is lit: fire up the barbecue for relaxed morning eats

Barbecue

raw slaw

6 ways to get fresh this spring

Recipes

Organic Vegetarian at Ubud Bali.

How to navigate Bali's modern dining scene beyond mie goreng

Balinese Food

Luke Nguyen.png

Episode guide | Luke Nguyen's India

Indian Cuisine

The celebrity chef gets schooled by Blue Elephant's chef Chang.

Gordon Ramsay’s pad Thai not up to scratch, according to Thai chef

Celebrity chefs

Watch SBS On Demand live