16 Renting a car | Australian road rules

SBS Learn English will help you speak, understand and connect in Australia - view all episodes .





This lesson suits upper-intermediate to advanced learners. After listening, take our quiz to test your learning.



Learning notes

Lesson language objective





Useful phrases when we pick up and return a rental car.



Useful phrases when picking up a rental car





I booked online and I’m here to pick up my rental.

I am the sole driver of the car.

I want to opt-in/opt-out of paying extra to reduce my excess.

I’d better hit the road to beat rush hour!

Useful phrases when returning a rental car





There are no signs of damage on the car.

The car looks the same as in the inspection report.

Everything’s in one piece.

I filled up the tank at the servo.

Colloquial expressions:

To have i tchy feet means to feel the need to travel or to do something new. “My brother often gets itchy feet.”







A rental is a shortened version of ‘rental car’ ‘This car isn’t mine. It’s a rental.’







To be good to go means to be ready or prepared for something ‘I’ve spent all morning packing the car. Now I’m good to go.’







To hit the road means to set out on a journey ‘We’d better hit the road or we’re going to be late!’







Rush hour is a shortened version of ‘rush hour traffic’, meaning when a lot of vehicles are on the road, typically at the start or end of a workday. ‘Let’s leave really early and beat rush hour.’ Or ‘Let’s leave really early and beat the rush hour traffic.’







To be in one piece means something or someone is unharmed or undamaged. ‘I returned the car in one piece, or even after a stressful week, I’m still in one piece.’







A backseat driver is a passenger who gives directions to the driver that they do not want or need. It can also mean someone who is enthusiastic about giving advice about something they are not actually doing themselves and are not responsible for. ‘Grandma is such a backseat driver.’







Off the beaten track is a place that not many visitors or tourists go to. ‘I’m feeling adventurous! Let’s go somewhere of the beaten track.’







Sweet means awesome! ‘That’s a sweet phone you have there!’



Vocabulary:





SUV – Sports utility vehicle. ‘His dad bought him a new SUV after he passed his driving test.’







Excess – Shortened version of ‘excess insurance’. This type of insurance covers the amount you have to pay if the rental car is damaged or stolen. ‘Read the contract carefully. It’s important you know how much the excess is.’







Opt-in / Opt-out – These two have opposite meanings. To opt-in means to choose to do or accept something, while opt-out means you choose not to do or accept something. ‘I like the coverage. I’ll opt-in. “







Servo – Shortened version of ‘service station’, where you fill up your tank with petrol or gas. ‘I’m low on petrol. I better head to the servo.







Inspection report – This report includes any damage to the inside or the outside of the vehicle, how much fuel it has and how many kilometres if has travelled before it is handed over to a customer.





Cultural information:





There are over 350 road rules in Australia which it is essential for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and other road-users to know. Some rules are the same all across Australia, but others are different in each state and territory, and some are quite unexpected/ unusual.







For more information on each state’s road rules, visit the National Transport Commission website .





#15 Renting a car | Australian road rules

