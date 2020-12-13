የ 2020 ነውጦች በዓለም ዙሪያ

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France January 1, 2020. Source: AAP
Published 13 December 2020 at 1:00pm
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Kassahun Seboqa Negewo
Source: SBS
የዓለም ሕዝብ የ2020 አዲስ ዓመትን የዘመን ለውጥ በደስታ ሲቀበል ከፊቱ ስለሚጠብቀው ሁከት የይሆናል ዕሳቤው ከክስተቱ ጋር የተቀራረበ አልነበረም። ሆኖም የጦር ጄኔራል ግድያ፣ ፕሬዚደንታዊ የወንጀል ክሶች፣ የንግሥታዊ ቤተሰብ ንጠላ፣ የእንግሊዝ ከአውሮፓ ሕብረት ልየታ፣ ሉላዊ ወረርሽኝና በኢትዮጵያ ፌዴራልና ክልል መንግሥታት መካከል ፍልሚያ ተከስቷል።
