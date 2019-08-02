የአውስትራሊያና ዓለም አቀፍ ዜናዎች - የሊብራል ፓርቲ ሕገ ደንብ ክለሳ

released the results of a survey of roughly 14,000 employers, showing 45 per cent had difficulty recruiting in 2018 - an increase on previous years. Source: AAP
Published 2 August 2019 at 7:50pm
By NACA
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
** የፌዴራል ሊብራል ፓርቲ ሥራ አስፈጻሚ ለቅሬታዎች እንደምን ዕልባት ማበጀት እንደሚገባ ለመከለስ ስብሰባ ተቀምጧል ... ** በቻይና የግብኣት ቁሳቁሶች ላይ ታሪፍ ይጣላል የሚለው ዜና በዩናይትድ ስቴትስና እስያ የፋይናንስ ገበያዎች ላይ ማሽቆልቆልን አስከትሏል ... የሚሉት ግንባር ቀደም ርዕሰ ዜናዎቻችን ናቸው።
Published 2 August 2019 at 7:50pm
By NACA
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share