የአውስትራሊያና ዓለም አቀፍ ዜናዎች - የሊብራል ፓርቲ ሕገ ደንብ ክለሳ

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash

released the results of a survey of roughly 14,000 employers, showing 45 per cent had difficulty recruiting in 2018 - an increase on previous years. Source: AAP

Published 2 August 2019 at 7:50pm
By NACA
Source: SBS
** የፌዴራል ሊብራል ፓርቲ ሥራ አስፈጻሚ ለቅሬታዎች እንደምን ዕልባት ማበጀት እንደሚገባ ለመከለስ ስብሰባ ተቀምጧል ... ** በቻይና የግብኣት ቁሳቁሶች ላይ ታሪፍ ይጣላል የሚለው ዜና በዩናይትድ ስቴትስና እስያ የፋይናንስ ገበያዎች ላይ ማሽቆልቆልን አስከትሏል ... የሚሉት ግንባር ቀደም ርዕሰ ዜናዎቻችን ናቸው።

Published 2 August 2019 at 7:50pm
By NACA
Source: SBS
