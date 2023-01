تعرفوا على Kalgoorlie عاصمة الذهب الأسترالية في هذا المشوار

A dump truck carrying gold bearing ore, begins it's long trek from the bottom of an eerily lit Super Pit at Kalgoorlie, 595 kms east of Perth, 05 June 2001. Kalgoorlie's gold mining industry is now primarily centred around the Super Pit, an open-cut operation and Australia's largest gold mine, which treats ten million tonnes of ore annually, yielding 550,000 ounces (17 tonnes) of gold valued at 225 million dollars. Irish prospector Paddy Hannan's discovery of gold in 1893, led to the founding of the world famous Golden Mile and the twin towns of Kalgoorlie and Boulder. AFP PHOTO/Greg WOOD. (Photo by GREG WOOD / AFP) Source: AFP / GREG WOOD/AFP