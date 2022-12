ما بين أبو عاقلة، المنتخب المغربي، قطر وألبانيزي، الجالية العربية تختار شخصية العام

Two Palestinian girls walk past a mural of Al -Jazeera journalist, Sherine Abu Aqla in Gaza City. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Al -Jazeera Journalist Sherine Abu Aqla was killed on May 11, 2022 by the Israeli forces while covering an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin in the West Bank. (Photo by Mahmoud Issa / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA