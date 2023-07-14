新州火车网络即将进行大规模维护修理 完整日程表如下

由于大量铁路维护工作积压日久，新州将进行2000公里轨道的大规模维修，数百万通勤者将在数月的时间中应对火车运营的中断。
州政府在6月警告乘客要为“一年甚至更长时间的痛苦”做好准备，因为政府在审查后发现大量积压的维修工作导致设备故障和随之而来的重大停运，随即快速启动了一项耗资9700万澳元的大规模维修突击行动。
悉尼火车网络的每条线路都需要进行大量维修工作，虽然这将主要影响周末和工作日晚间的出行，但也会影响到工作日的通勤时间，或将造成通勤混乱。
谁会受到火车延误或取消的影响？
本次大规模维修行动名为“悉尼铁路修复计划”，但悉尼中央商务区及其周边地区之外的通勤者，也将面临火车取消的情况。
公交车将取代火车，整个铁路网的线路将改道，或调整时刻表。
这意味着沿Central Coast向北，到Newcastle和Hunter地区，如Muswellbrook、Dungog或Scone等地的乘客都将受到影响。
这也影响到南部的Wollongong、Bomaderry和Kiama。
向西前往Blue Mountains在某些日子可能会更加困难，前往中部台地的Bathurst或Lithgow的行程也会受到影响。
“悉尼铁路修复计划”声明称：“在未来12个月内，大约有60万周末乘客将无法使用正常的火车服务，需要乘坐替代巴士。”
由于在受影响地区实施临时铁路限速，一些行程可能需要更长的时间。
如果我的线路受到影响该怎么办？
这完全取决于您居住的地区和您计划前往的地方。
悉尼的常规公交服务和轻轨不受修复计划的影响，渡轮也不受影响。
因此，如果您计划在受影响的日子出城前往Blue Mountains，最好改期到另一个周末，并乘坐渡轮前往Manly。
通勤者可以选择在受影响的日子驾车出行，但由于人们试图避开轨道施工，道路可能会更加拥堵。
您可以在官网搜索您的线路或日期，以帮助您制定出行计划。
以下是截至9月1日的工程时间表及延误列表。
轨道工程时间表和延误列表（7月31日至9月1日）
7月31至8月3日（晚间）
- T8 Airport and South Line
- T9 Northern Line
- Central Coast & Newcastle Line
- South Coast Line
8月5日至6日（周末）
- Metro North West Line
- T1 North Shore & Western Line
- T1 Western Line
- T3 Bankstown Line
- T9 Northern Line
- Central Coast & Newcastle Line
- Blue Mountains Line
- Hunter Line
- Southern Highlands Line
8月8日至10日（晚间）
- T2 Inner West & Leppington Line
- T3 Bankstown Line
- T4 Eastern Suburbs & Illawarra Line
- T5 Cumberland Line
8月12日至13日（周末）
- T2 Inner West and Leppington Line
- T5 Cumberland Line
- Southern Highlands Line
8月14日至17日（晚间）
- T4 Eastern Suburbs and Illawarra Line
- Central Coast and Newcastle Line
- Metro North West Line
8月19日至20日（周末）
- City Circle
- T3 Bankstown Line
- T4 Eastern Suburbs and Illawarra Line
- Southern Highlands Line
- South Coast Line
- T1 North Shore and Western Line
- South Coast Line
8月21日至24日（晚间）
- T1 North Shore and Western Line
- Central Coast and Newcastle Line
- Metro North West Line
- Hunter Line
8月26日至27日（周末）
- City Circle
- T1 North Shore and Western Line
- T3 Bankstown Line
- T8 Airport & South Line
- T9 Northern Line
- Southern Highlands Line
8月28日至9月1日
- City Circle
- Blue Mountains Line
- T1 North Shore & Western Line
- T5 Cumberland Line
- Central Coast & Newcastle Line
- Metro North West Line
- South Coast Line
