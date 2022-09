俄罗斯对乌克兰入侵正进入危险新阶段

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 28: A sunflower can be seen growing amongst wreckage on the rooftop of a destroyed building on September 28 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The attack also hit a power plant knocking out electricity to 18,000 residents of Kharkiv. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have reclaimed villages east and south of Kharkiv, as Russian forces have withdrawn from areas they've occupied since early in the war. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images) Credit: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images