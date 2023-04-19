【SBS学英语】第35集： 如何在工作中进行自我推销 | 搭建人脉技巧

Source: iStockphoto / stanciuc/Getty Images/iStockphoto

通过本期播客，学习如何谈论你的技能和成就。另外，需要注意哪些社交活动技巧和策略。

SBS《学英语（
SBS Learn English）
》播客帮您说英语、理解他人、和人们建立连接。
本集内容适合中上至高级学习者。收听之后，您可以进行小测验测试您的学习成果。
#35 How to self-promote at work | Networking tips (Adv)

