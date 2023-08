火箭军易帅 中国领导层是否正在经历一场清洗？

Beijing, China: Great Hall of the People façade with Chinese coat of arms, seen behind the Monument to the People's Heroes. One of the most symbolic buildings in Beijing. The neoclassical-style building designed by Zhang Bo is located on the west side of Tiananmen Square and serves the Chinese leadership as a place to receive state guests and as a venue for national celebrations and as the meeting place of the Chinese parliament (National People's Congress). Source: iStockphoto / mtcurado/Getty Images