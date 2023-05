武装团体进入俄罗斯进内 俄乌紧张局势升级

epa10640589 A woman reacts inside a damaged flat as a result of falling debris after an overnight drone attack, at a residential area in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 20 May 2023, amid the Russian invasion. The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russian forces launched an attack with 18 drones directed to the Kyiv region on 20 May, adding that all of them have been successfully shot down. There are no reports of casualties in the attack. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO Source: EPA / SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA