【政府派錢】新州「部份學生」可獲 $250 出行卡

新州州長佩洛德 (Dominic Perrottet) 星期三 (2 月 22 日) 。他表示，該項措施將有助紓緩偏遠地區學徒、實習生及大學生的生活開支壓力。
他說：「我們明白，在偏遠地區居住的年輕人較居住城市的人面對更巨大的交通開支。他們經常要乘搭長途車前往工作或培訓。」
他表示，「出行卡」將可用作支付燃油費用、乘搭的士及各項公共交通工具，為居住偏遠地區的學徒及實習生津貼相關費用 250 元。
他說：「削減出行開支將為偏遠地區的年輕人帶來真正的影響。他們花很多時間上班或前往大學上課。」
，全州約 51,000 名年齡介乎 16 至 66.5 歲、居住偏遠地區的學徒及實習生，即日起就可透過申請出行卡，節省 250 元用於前往上班或上學的燃油、的士及公共交通工具費用。
新州州長佩洛德。 Credit: SBS Chinese/Gavin Gan
偏遠地區交通及道路廳長法拉威 (Sam Farraway) 表示，合資格學徒及實習生申請出行卡後，將在數星期內收到出行卡。
法拉威說：「新州政府希望，透過為我們的學徒及培訓生提供這 $250 (的津貼)，協助他們減少出行開支及增加他們的預算。」
他續指，政府早於上月在 Dubbo 地區推行相關的試驗計劃，汲取有關經驗後得以微調出行卡的申請程序。
至於居住偏遠地區的大學生則可在本年 4 月起申請出行卡。
副州長兼偏遠地區廳長圖爾 (Paul Toole) 表示，新計劃對於在偏遠地區餐廳、托兒中心、農場、建築地盤等工作的學徒及實習生而言，是一項「勝利」。
他說：「這個 $250 資助，將紓緩數以萬計人為汽車入油或乘搭交通工具前往上班或上學的開支壓力，讓他們努力發展自己未來的事業。」
這項試驗計劃為期兩年，直至 2024 年年底。「出行卡」截至申請日期為本年 11 月 30 日。
申請人必須居住在雪梨、紐卡素及臥龍崗以外的新州偏遠地區，其中包括以下各地區政府管轄區：
- Albury City Council
- Armidale Regional Council
- Ballina Shire Council
- Balranald Shire Council
- Bathurst Regional Council
- Bega Valley Shire Council
- Bellingen Shire Council
- Berrigan Shire Council
- Bland Shire Council
- Blayney Shire Council
- Bogan Shire Council
- Bourke Shire Council
- Brewarrina Shire Council
- Broken Hill City Council
- Byron Shire Council
- Cabonne Council
- Carrathool Shire Council
- Central Coast Council
- Central Darling Shire Council
- Cessnock City Council
- Clarence Valley Council
- Cobar Shire Council
- Coffs Harbour City Council
- Coolamon Shire Council
- Coonamble Shire Council
- Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council
- Cowra Shire Council
- Dubbo Regional Council
- Dungog Shire Council
- Edward River Council
- Eurobodalla Shire Council
- Federation Council
- Forbes Shire Council
- Gilgandra Shire Council
- Glen Innes Severn Council
- Goulburn Mulwaree Council
- Greater Hume Shire Council
- Griffith City Council
- Gunnedah Shire Council
- Gwydir Shire Council
- Hay Shire Council
- Hilltops Council
- Inverell Shire Council
- Junee Shire Council
- Kempsey Shire Council
- Kiama Municipal Council
- Kyogle Council
- Lachlan Shire Council
- Lake Macquarie City Council
- Leeton Shire Council
- Lismore City Council
- Lithgow City Council
- Liverpool Plains Shire Council
- Lockhart Shire Council
- Lord Howe
- Maitland City Council
- Mid-Coast Council
- Mid-Western Regional Council
- Moree Plains Shire Council
- Murray River Council
- Murrumbidgee Council
- Muswellbrook Shire Council
- Nambucca Shire Council
- Narrabri Shire Council
- Narrandera Shire Council
- Narromine Shire Council
- Oberon Council
- Orange City Council
- Parkes Shire Council
- Port Macquarie-Hastings Council
- Port Stephens Council
- Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council
- Richmond Valley Council
- Shellharbour City Council
- Shoalhaven City Council
- Singleton Council
- Snowy Monaro Regional Council
- Snowy Valleys Council
- Tamworth Regional Council
- Temora Shire Council
- Tenterfield Shire Council
- Tweed Shire Council
- Unincorporated Far West
- Upper Hunter Shire Council
- Upper Lachlan Shire Council
- Uralla Shire Council
- Wagga Wagga City Council
- Walcha Council
- Walgett Shire Council
- Warren Shire Council
- Warrumbungle Shire Council
- Weddin Shire Council
- Wentworth Shire Council
- Wingecarribee Shire Council
- Yass Valley Council
有關計劃的詳情及其他資格條件，。
