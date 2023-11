【全澳人口5.5%患糖尿病】糖尿病者一定要打胰島素嗎？

Embargoed to 2330 Wednesday November 21 File photo dated 15/12/17 of soft drinks surrounded by sugar cubes. A Canadian study has found sugar-sweetened drinks pose a greater risk of Type 2 diabetes than most foods containing naturally-occurring sugar fructose, like fruit. Meanwhile, research from the US has discovered shift work in combination with an unhealthy lifestyle poses a higher Type 2 diabetes risk than previously thought.. Issue date: Wednesday November 21, 2018. See PA story HEALTH Diabetes Sugar. Photo credit should read: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire Source: AAP / Anthony Devlin/PA/Alamy